BBC pundit Chris Sutton has claimed that the officials were correct to rule out Alfredo Morelos' goal in the most recent Rangers defeat.

What's the latest on VAR and Rangers?

In a huge game at the top of the Scottish Premiership this weekend, the Old Firm took place as Michael Beale and his side travelled away from home but failed to pick up any points.

Indeed, hosts Celtic ran out 3-2 winners thanks to a brace from Kyogo Furuhashi and one effort from Jota with James Tavernier's double not enough to rescue a result for the Ibrox outfit.

Referee Kevin Clancy and his VAR team were at the centre of attention, however, as they ruled out what looked to have been the opening goal of the game.

Indeed, £33k-p/w star Morelos was in a real tussle at the far post with Alistair Johnston but he managed to win the scrap and volley the ball home.

However, referee Clancy felt the Rangers man was too physical and so awarded Celtic a freekick. While speaking about the incident on BBC radio show 606, Sutton agreed with the officials.

Indeed, he said (3:37): “It was a foul. I mean, Rangers hard done by from refereeing decisions. You couldn't make that up...”

What else has been said about the disallowed Morelos goal?

Seeing as Sutton is a former Celtic player – who won four league titles with the Bhoys – it's easy to see why he might be slightly biased when it comes to this matter.

On the other side of the coin, his co-host on 606 Robbie Savage insisted that "it was a goal" and cried out "come on" when Sutton made his point, so it's fair to say the decision has split plenty.

Rangers boss Beale told the press he was "disappointed" with the call and noted that both Johnston and Morelos6666666666+ "were at it" in terms of fighting for the ball, so it was unfair to punish one and not the other.

And Sky Sports have since reported that the Teddy Bears will now write to the Scottish FA for an explanation of why the goal was ruled out.

It's interesting that Sutton hints at some past decisions relating to Rangers with his comments and it wasn't that long ago that a few big calls did go their way.

Indeed at the end of March in a win over Motherwell, Todd Cantwell's goal controversially stood when Fashion Sakala looked to be offside, while Callum Slattery's second yellow card was also debatable.

It just goes to show that sometimes you get a bit of luck and other times you don't. Unfortunately for Rangers, on this occasion, the biggest call of the day went against them.