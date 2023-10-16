Taking the job following the dismissal of Michael Beale, new Rangers manager Philippe Clement has the task of turning things around at Ibrox, with the club already seven points behind the Scottish Premiership leaders.

The new boss has some task on his hands when it comes to repairing the damage already done to the Gers' campaign. And, when the January transfer window comes around, he could make his mark on the side. The winter window could yet see some departures from the Scottish giants, however, with one club reportedly eyeing one particular Rangers player.

What's the latest Rangers transfer news?

Beale welcomed a number of arrivals in the summer, before watching on as his side struggled to find form in both the Scottish Premiership and Europe. In total, Rangers' summer spending reportedly reached the €16m (£14m) mark, with the likes of Danilo and Sam Lammers coming through the Ibrox doors.

Player Price Danilo €6m (£5m) Cyriel Dessers €5m (£4m) Sam Lammers €3.5m (£3m) Jose Cifuentes €1m (£870k) Dujon Sterling Free Kieran Dowell Free Jack Butland Free Leon Balogun Free Abdallah Sima Loan

One of those arrivals could already be heading for the exit door, though, with the latest Jack Butland transfer news claiming that the goalkeeper has attracted the interest of Birmingham City. According to The Sun, new Birmingham boss Wayne Rooney wants to sign the goalkeeper, who started his career at the Blues and is his first-choice target.

The Championship club may be forced to wait until next summer to secure Butland's services, as they bid farewell to current goalkeeper Neil Etheridge, who is reportedly one of their big earners. Having only recently signed Butland, Rangers will be keen to keep hold of their number one, particularly after he has made a strong start to life in Scotland, starting every game.

How has Jack Butland performed this season?

Amid Rangers' poor start this season, the goalkeeper has been one of the few bright sparks, and Butland's clean sheets, keeping seven in 16 games in all competitions, have helped to make his transition at the club fairly seamless. As a result, the shot-stopper has earned deserved praise, including from former manager Beale, who said:

"It was a wonderful goal and after that we were unfortunate not to go and score one or two more. I have to say Jack Butland was outstanding tonight too and that's why we have recruited him."

From Clement's perspective, he will be hoping to keep hold of as many key players as possible, as he looks to take a struggling Rangers side back into title contention, whether that be this season or the next. The former AS Monaco manager certainly has a big task on his hands, but keeping hold of Butland could make things far easier when it comes to battling for results. If Birmingham come calling, then those at Ibrox may look to do everything in their power to keep hold of their current number one, handing Clement a major boost at his new club, in the process.