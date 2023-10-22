Rangers have a number of key players on show at Ibrox at the moment, but they could potentially lose one of them, according to a new transfer update.

Rangers transfer latest

Life under new manager Philippe Clement has got off to a perfect start, with the Gers cruising to a 4-0 win at home to Hibernian on Saturday afternoon. It means they now sit second in the Scottish Premiership table, with hope that they can push on with their newly-appointed boss at the helm.

For that to happen, though, it could be that Rangers delve into the transfer market once the January window arrives, allowing Clement to bring in the right players that can suit his style of play, enhancing his side's title hopes in the process. Granted, next summer looks like a better opportunity for him to do that, but winter additions certainly shouldn't be ruled out.

That being said, it is also important that the Gers fend off interest in some of their current stars, ensuring their squad remains as strong as possible, ensuring that they are able to battle across several different competitions. There are so many individuals who are hugely important at Ibrox currently, including Jack Butland, James Tavernier, Connor Goldson and John Lundstram, and a key update has emerged over the future of one such figure.

Jack Butland to leave Rangers?

According to a fresh claim from Football Insider reporter Pete O'Rourke, Jack Butland leaving Rangers could be a possibility, with the Scottish giants revealing their valuation of him.

"Rangers already privately value goalkeeper Jack Butland at more than £5million amid interest from Birmingham City, sources have told Football Insider. Football Insider revealed on Friday (20 October) that the Ibrox club will not entertain any January offers for the 30-year-old shot-stopper.

"Butland joined Rangers on a free transfer in the recent summer window and has already become a star man. The Gers value him at more than £5million and it is believed that price tag will only rise if his good form continues."

Butland only arrived at Rangers during the summer transfer window, coming in from Premier League side Crystal Palace for nothing, and he has immediately made his presence felt and shown why he is a former England international.

The 30-year-old has been hailed as "superb" by talkSPORT's David Tanner, who rates the signing of him greatly, and Butland's statistics speak for themselves, in terms of starting every single league game so far this season. There is always the risk that the Englishman's head could be turned by a move back to his homeland, not to mention the appeal of potentially playing under Wayne Rooney at former club Birmingham City, but the hope is that he stays loyal to Rangers for at least one full season.

To suddenly lose Butland midway through the campaign would act as a significant blow to Clement, who will surely see him as one of the first names on his team sheet currently. The only plus side is that the Gers are demanding good money for his services, so would bring in a big profit, but selling him would still be far less preferable than keeping hold of him.