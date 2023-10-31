Rangers are reportedly in the race to sign a versatile attacking player, but there is also believed to be plenty of interest from a number of Premier League clubs.

Rangers transfer news

The Gers will feel like they are back in the Scottish Premiership title race, having picked up a dramatic 2-1 win at home to Hearts last weekend, courtesy of two goals in stoppage. Celtic's 0-0 draw away to Hibernian was an added bonus, leaving Philippe Clement's men just five points adrift of their rivals after 10 league matches this season.

There is a feeling that Rangers will need to address their squad once the January transfer window opens, however, in order to have more depth in various key areas of the pitch. It remains to be seen how much money will be available for Clement to spend on new signings, but it would be a shame if he wasn't backed during his first transfer window in charge.

It could be that the Gers look to make additions in wide attacking areas, and it looks as though they are eyeing a move for a player wanted by a host of Premier League clubs.

Rangers want Jhon Arias

According to TEAMtalk, Rangers are one of numerous clubs keen on signing Fluminense winger Jhon Arias in the near future, saying the versatile attacking midfielder is a target for other teams alongside teammate Andre.

"TEAMtalk has been told one of Andre’s midfield teammates – Jhon Arias – will also come under observation. The 26-year-old is an attack-minded midfielder and can operate both on the left and right.

"Arias has just enjoyed an outstanding campaign in 2023 which produced nine goals and 13 assists in 53 appearances across all competitions for Fluminense.

"His fine form has not gone unnoticed in Britain. Indeed, TEAMtalk has learned seven different clubs have watched Arias for Colombia as well as Fluminense. Arias has 10 caps to his name for the Colombian national side since making his debut in 2022.

We understand Crystal Palace, West Ham, Burnley, Wolves, Leicester, Leeds and Scottish giants Rangers have all checked on Arias."

Arias may not be a player who is too well-known in Europe, considering he is currently playing his football with Fluminense in Brazil, but that's not say that he isn't a footballer of real pedigree.

Jhon Arias strengths Passing Crossing Good at retaining possession Dribbling Key passes Set-pieces

The 26-year-old has made his mark at international level, with Arias winning 10 caps for Colombia, and he has 56 goal involvements (26 goals and 30 assists) in 135 appearances for Fluminense, standing out as an important attacking player for them. (Jhon Arias stats - Transfermarkt)

The fact that there is such a high level of interest from a number of established Premier League clubs also says a lot about Arias ability, and for Clement to bring him to Ibrox instead could be seen as a statement of intent, giving his side more firepower in the final third in the process. Either way, it is vital that Rangers bring in a few new faces, in order to freshen things up and give the squad an extra boost between January and May, and beyond for that matter.