Highlights Glasgow Rangers have been looking for a new manager to replace Michael Beale, with John Eustace emerging as a serious contender.

Eustace has now revealed his thoughts on the links.

The Birmingham boss has been nominated for Manager of the Month.

Glasgow Rangers have received a response from a primary managerial target that they have identified to replace Michael Beale in the Scottish Premiership, as a fresh report has shared.

Is Michael Beale getting sacked?

At Ibrox, Beale’s side have had a mixed start to the new campaign where they find themselves fourth in the table after securing three wins and suffering two defeats from their opening five games, via Sky Sports, but after being knocked out of the Champions League in humiliating fashion, some supporters have been calling for the manager to be sacked.

The Light Blues have therefore been linked with the likes of Graham Potter, who has already rejected the opportunity, and Kevin Muscat, although reporter Andy Newport was quick to confirm that rumours surrounding the latter were wide of the mark.

Another candidate to have entered the frame is Birmingham City’s John Eustace, who The Daily Mail claim has emerged as a serious contender having caught the eye not only with his CV, but the fact that he’s an up-and-coming coach which meets the profile wanted.

According to journalist Alex Dicken, it would take an irresistible offer for the 43-year-old to leave St. Andrews and make the move north of the border, but regardless of how much the hierarchy try and tempt him, it doesn’t sound like anything they do will work.

Are Rangers appointing John Eustace?

Speaking to BBC West Midlands, Eustace was asked to comment on the rumours linking him with the job at Rangers.

As quoted by the Football League Paper (via Ibrox News), he said: “It’s all speculation. I’m not interested in any other job than Birmingham City. I’m very, very happy here. I came here 14 months ago and I signed a three-year deal to try to help grow the club, to build this fantastic football club to back where it should be. We’re coming up to halfway in doing that.

"I think there’s been great progress and I want to continue with that progress and see this club fly. There have been some ups and downs but I think everyone can see that we’re going in the right direction, and I want to be here for as long as the club want me.”

What is John Eustace's record at Birmingham?

In the Championship this season, Eustace has helped his side to secure three wins, two draws and just one defeat, where having taken 11 points from a possible 18, Birmingham find themselves sixth in the play-off places in the table, as per the BBC.

The Solihull-born coach, who has a preferred formation of a 3-5-2 flat midfield, was also nominated for August's Manager of the Month award as a result of his impressive efforts from the dugout, so it’s fantastic that he’s receiving individual recognition for his work from the sidelines.

According to journalist Josh Bunting, Eustace has got the Blues playing “easy on the eye” football, and having previously beaten Beale on the one occasion that he’s faced him throughout his career, he’d clearly be an upgrade on the current boss in Glasgow.