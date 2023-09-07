Highlights Glasgow Rangers are considering John Eustace as a potential replacement for Michael Beale as manager, according to The Daily Mail.

Eustace, currently coaching Birmingham City, has an impressive record this season with three wins and two draws in the Championship.

Eustace's positive, attacking style of football and his previous victory over Beale make him an attractive candidate for Rangers fans growing tired of the current boss.

Glasgow Rangers are considering a managerial swoop for Birmingham City’s John Eustace, as a new report has delivered an update on the future of Michael Beale.

Where is John Eustace from?

Eustace was originally born in Solihull and started his coaching career as an assistant at Kidderminster, before moving on to accept the same role alongside the caretaker's job at Queens Park Rangers, later followed by being the number two for Ireland’s national team, as per Transfermarkt.

St. Andrews chiefs only appointed the 43-year-old last summer so he still has another two years to run on his contract with the Championship outfit, but that doesn’t have to stop the Light Blues from entering the market to assess their options in the dugout.

With Beale seeing pressure mount just a handful of matches into the new season, The Aussie Scout recently claimed that the Teddy Bears were considering a move for Yokohama F. Marinos’ Kevin Muscat, though The Daily Record's Andy Newport quickly dismissed the possibility of these rumours being true.

Now though, if the following update is to be believed, the hierarchy appear to have set their sights on a different target who they believe matches what they are looking to bring into the building should they decide to make a change at the helm.

Are Rangers sacking Beale for Eustace?

According to The Daily Mail, Eustace is “emerging as an early candidate” to replace Beale should he leave Rangers.

The Scottish Premiership side have made a disappointing start to the season, and therefore, “names are already being pushed forward” to the board as to who they could look to appoint as their next long-term boss.

Ibrox chiefs would want to recruit an “up and coming” manager to ensure their profile is still met, and the Blues coach has “caught the eye” with his impressive CV.

What is Eustace's record at Birmingham?

In the Championship this season, Eustace has taken charge of the first five games of the new term, and from that, has secured three wins and two draws, and this impressive form sees his side sitting fourth in the second tier table.

The ex-midfielder, who has a preferred formation of a 3-5-2 flat midfield, has also been recognised for his individual efforts from the sidelines because he’s today been nominated for his division’s Manager of the Month award, with the winner set to be announced imminently.

Furthermore, Rangers’ target has previously been praised by journalist Josh Bunting for getting his team to play “easy on the eye” football, with his positive thinking, front foot style tactics being an attractive prospect to the hierarchy north of the border.

Finally, Eustace has actually already come up against Beale during his managerial career - and was able to beat him - so it looks like he could be an upgrade on the man in the dugout.