To say that Rangers have got off to a poor start to the season would be an understatement. The Gers have lost two of their first four Scottish Premiership games, and were dumped out of Champions League qualifying after being smashed by PSV Eindhoven.

Their form has put manager Michael Beale under incredible pressure to turn things around, and save his job in the process, with those at Ibrox already looking at potential replacements, according to reports.

Having already reportedly been rejected by former Chelsea manager Graham Potter, however, the Scottish giants have now been told by journalist Alex Dicken what it would take to land a different managerial target, should they pull the plug on Beale's tenure.

What has Alex Dicken said?

Beale has been in the job just under a year and has struggled almost throughout, with Celtic now looking to make it a third consecutive Scottish Premiership title win. Already four points clear of Rangers, too, the Hoops look well on course for glory once more this season.

The Gers will be keen to prevent that four-point gap from becoming even greater, perhaps by relieving Beale of his duties, leading to the appointment of another manager very soon.

That may not come in the form of Birmingham City's John Eustace, however, after Dicken wrote on BirminghamLive: "Eustace is apparently of interest to Rangers. Rangers have started the Scottish season quite poorly – two wins and two defeats – and apparently Eustace is one of the names in the frame if they decide to get rid of Michael Beale.

"I think it would take something irresistible for Eustace to leave this project now, I know he’s very settled in the area and has been for virtually his entire career. He has a group of players now that are genuinely challenging at the right end of the Championship and he keeps talking about growing with them.

“I know he has some links with Rangers from the past. When Mark Warburton was manager he almost signed for them and spent some time coaching there when he was coming towards the end of his playing career. I personally would like to see him stay at Blues and finish the job, because with this group of players I think they can actually do quite well.”

Should Rangers appoint John Eustace?

Keeping Birmingham up last season, Eustace has since proven himself even more this season, with his side as high as fourth after five games in the Championship campaign. It is the type of improvement that represents a manager who is more than capable of making his next move up the managerial ladder.

For now, he remains the Birmingham manager, but Rangers would be doing themselves no harm by hiring Eustace if they opt to cut short Beale's time at the club in the coming weeks.

Eustace has earned plenty of praise in the Midlands, including from journalist Josh Bunting, who previously Tweeted: "John Eustace is an excellent coach, I did think Birmingham would struggle this season but two games in and look solid. Scott Hogan will get them goals If he can stay injury free and I like the style of play that Eustace plays."