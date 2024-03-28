Rangers and Philippe Clement may well have just been handed a major blow for their squad planning next season, if the latest reports are to be believed.

Rangers at summer crossroads

It has been a successful season at Ibrox thus far, with the Glasgow giants able to overtake major rivals Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership if they win their game in hand against Dundee.

They boast the meanest defence in the division, having conceded just 16 goals all campaign, and although they limped out in Europe their domestic form has been excellent to date.

But this summer could prove to be a major obstacle to continued success. This comes as there has been plenty of speculation around several of Rangers' star men. Both James Tavernier and Jack Butland have been linked with moves away from the club, while a whole host of stars are set to see their contracts expire and potentially leave Ibrox for absolutely nothing ahead of the new campaign.

The likes of Borna Barisic and Kemar Roofe are among those who can leave for free this summer in what would represent a major hole in Rangers' squad.

Out of contract this summer Transfer value John Lundstram £6m Kemar Roofe £1.5m Ryan Jack £1m Leon Balogun £200k Borna Barisic £3.75m Jon McLaughlin £200k

There is still time to negotiate new deals with some of their stars, but other clubs can negotiate with the soon-to-be free agents already, and that is not doing Rangers any favours.

Lundstram approach approved in blow for Clement

Now, an update has been forthcoming on the future of John Lundstram, who is one of those free to leave this summer as it stands. Lundstram joined the Ibrox side as a free agent in 2021 after his contract with Sheffield United expired, and has been a mainstay in the heart of midfield ever since. So far this season, he has started 26 Scottish Premiership games and has only been among the substitutes on one occasion.

It was previously reported that although Clement is personally keen for the 30-year-old to remain at the club, contract talks had "stalled" over a new deal and the possibility that he walks away is now very real despite the manager's best efforts to keep him.

To make matters worse, the latest update will only fuel that thought, as it is being reported that Turkish side Trabzonspor have readied a "bumper contract" for the veteran. As per Turkish sources (via the Daily record), Trabzonspor boss Adbullah Avci has "approved" the offer, with Rangers teammate Borna Barisic also on his shopping list. They add that a "significant" contract will now be tabled to tempt Lundstram to Turkey.

It remains to be seen whether he will want to accept the offer to leave Ibrox, but it is a worrying sign for Rangers given the uncertain summer that lies ahead for Clement's side.