Glasgow Rangers have been dealt a blow after learning that one of their key first-team players is set for a spell on the sidelines in the Scottish Premiership.

Who is on Rangers' injury list?

At Ibrox, Michael Beale has Todd Cantwell, Nicolas Raskin, Tom Lawrence, Rabbi Matondo and Danilo all out on the sidelines and none of them are expected to return until after the international break in October, though there is some more positive news on Kieran Dowell.

The Teddy Bears midfielder is back out on the grass having started participating in some very light training once again which will be music to the ears of the boss and no doubt supporters too, though they won’t be as pleased to hear about the setback to another senior star.

During Wednesday’s 4-0 Viaplay Cup victory over Livingston, Kemar Roofe was forced off the pitch after just 46 minutes, and the striker’s situation appears to have taken a turn for the worst following a fresh update on the 30-year-old’s fitness from the manager.

How long is Kemar Roofe out for?

Speaking during his pre-match press conference on Friday prior to the game vs Aberdeen, Beale confirmed that Roofe has travelled for a scan to assess the extent of the damage sustained in midweek.

As quoted by Rangers’ official account on X, he said: “Roofe is away for a scan, so no news on that one for now. It is disappointing for Kemar as [he] has been doing so well so we hope [it] is not too serious. It is a busy schedule, we knew we would have to use the squad. Both teams [are] coming into this game with the same packed schedule and recovery times.”

How many goals has Kemar Roofe scored for Rangers?

Since putting pen to paper at Rangers back in 2020, Roofe has posted 44 direct goal involvements (37 goals and seven assists) in 86 appearances which shows how prolific he can be in the final third, so the fact that he’s likely facing an extended period out will be a blow to Beale.

Alongside his eye for the hitting the back of the net, the £26k-per-week earner is a versatile operator having been deployed in five various positions since first bursting onto the scene, including everywhere across the frontline and even in attacking midfield, though this is another attribute that the coach could have to cope without.

The Jamaica international has even helped the outfit north of the border to secure two trophies during his time at the club in the form of the Scottish Premiership and the Scottish Cup, and missing his experience and winning mentality around the team will be a real shame.

As described by journalist Dean Jones, Roofe is a “great talent” and there’s no doubt that him being unavailable for selection will be difficult to accept, but everybody associated with the Light Blues will be hoping that he is able to stage his comeback as soon as possible.