A big update has emerged regarding the future of one current Rangers hero, with an Ibrox exit in the near future seemingly a possibility.

Rangers January signings

The Gers have started a new era under the management of Philippe Clement, with the Frenchman making a positive start to life in charge at Ibrox. Michael Beale's time as manager ultimately proved to be a big disappointment, but the current signs suggest that Rangers could be on the mend, battling Celtic for Scottish Premiership glory.

To increase their chances of going all the way in 2023/24, Clement could look to make new signings in the January transfer window, in order to freshen up the squad and add quality to it ahead of the business end of the campaign, with reports saying Rangers could make three new signings in the New Year. On the flip side, the club could also decide to cash in on players who aren't needed at Ibrox anymore, and a fresh claim suggests that that could apply to one individual, in particular.

Roofe could leave Rangers in January

According to a latest update from Football Insider, Kemar Roofe could leave Rangers in January, but if not, they will almost certainly let him leave next summer when his contract runs out:

"Rangers expect to let striker Kemar Roofe go when his contract expires at the end of the season – and he could even leave in January, sources have told Football Insider.

"The striker, who turns 31 in the new year, joined the Ibrox club on a four-year deal in 2020 for a fee of around £4.5million. But Roofe has been plagued by injuries throughout his time with the Glasgow giants and missed most of the 2022-23 campaign with a serious knee injury.

"Rangers have no plans to offer the forward, who is yet to feature under new boss Phillipe Clement amid more unspecified injury issues, a contract extension."

Selling Roofe, a big earner in Glasgow, in January does sound like it could be the right decision by Rangers, allowing them to receive money for his services, rather than simply leave on a free transfer at the end of the season. The 30-year-old has only scored once in six Scottish Premiership appearances, highlighting a lack of impact in attack.

That being said, the downside of allowing him to leave in January is that it could weaken squad depth unless a direct replacement is brought in, and the attacker is still an experienced head who could deliver at key times, with Giovanni van Bronckhorst calling him an "important player" just last year.

This shows the ability that Roofe, who is yet to play under Clement, has, but if push comes to shove, the Gers could still eye up a January exit if the chance arises, possibly looking to replace him with a younger option.