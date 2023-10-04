Rangers are planning to talk with a new managerial candidate following initial discussions with Frank Lampard, according to one report.

What’s the latest Rangers manager news?

A decision was made by the board to sack Michael Beale over the weekend following a 3-1 Scottish Premiership defeat to Aberdeen to leave the club seven points off the top of the table. The process to bring in Beale’s successor is underway in Glasgow, with Steven Davis currently in interim charge of the Gers.

A number of managers have already been linked with a move to Scotland, including Lampard, however, he isn’t the only name of interest. Former Rangers player Kevin Muscat, now in charge of Japanese side Yokohama F Marinos, has also been mooted as a target, and a further development has now emerged.

TEAMtalk provided a manager update from Ibrox on Tuesday, claiming that positive talks have been held with Lampard, who is keen on the Glasgow vacancy. Further discussions are planned with the ex-Chelsea manager, however, he isn’t the only target the club are planning to move for. The report adds that Muscat is expected to be spoken to in the coming days, and like Lampard, is interested in taking over at Ibrox.

Who is Kevin Muscat?

Muscat, known for his time in the UK as a player with Rangers, Crystal Palace, Wolves and Millwall, actually as plenty of experience as a manager.

He began his career in the dugout with Melbourne Victory back in 2013 and took charge of 200 games during a six-year spell, averaging 1.65 points per game. Muscat then spent a brief period in Belgium with Sint-Truiden before moving to Japan back in 2021. Since then, the 50-year-old has averaged 1.89 points per game in 105 games, winning the league and Super Cup in Japan.

The 4-3-3 style manager has been praised in the media, with talent scout Petar Petrov hinting that he is ‘perfect’ for Rangers, due to his ability to get the best out of his squad alongside his tactical ability and attacking system.

“One thing that Muscat’s really good at is his ability to get the most out of talented squads, like Rangers’. His tactical aptitude, character, and ability to coach an attacking brand of football, make him perfect for a job like the one at Ibrox.”

Muscat’s side has also recently been praised by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who said:

“I say wow. I watched Yokohama and I like what I see. Maybe because we are in the same football group – the City Football Group – they are doing a very good job. Tomorrow will be so difficult for us because they are so aggressive. They are dynamic in their process, the build-up, everything they do. I like it. I say wow.”

Rivals Celtic enjoyed success when bringing in Ange Postecoglou from Yokohama back in 2021, with the Hoops winning a domestic treble last season, so Rangers may look to follow suit with a move for Muscat, making this one to keep an eye on.