Glasgow Rangers have been linked with a managerial move for Yokohama F. Marinos' Kevin Muscat, and a reliable journalist has since revealed the chances of him moving to the Scottish Premiership.

What is Kevin Muscat's CV like?

A former professional defender, Muscat began his coaching career as assistant at Melbourne Victory before being handed the main job himself, then he later went on to become technical director and boss at Sint-Truiden, though left that role following his appointment at Yokohama in July 2021, as per Transfermarkt.

However, the 50-year-old’s contract is set to expire in January 2024 and he is yet to put pen to paper on fresh terms, meaning that as it stands, he’s set to leave unless given the opportunity to extend his stay, and this seems to have alerted chiefs at Ibrox according to some reports.

The Light Blues had allegedly been in contact with their target’s camp to discuss the possibility of him taking over from Michael Beale should the hierarchy decide to part ways with their current coach, with the Aussie Scout claiming:

"Understand that Yokohama FM manager and ex-Socceroo Kevin Muscat is considered by Rangers as a candidate to replace Michael Beale were Beale to leave the club. Contact is believed to have been made with associates of Muscat. Muscat won the J-League with Yokohama FM last season."

Are Rangers appointing Kevin Muscat?

Taking to X, however, The Daily Record's Andy Newport was quick to shut down claims that Rangers were considering a swoop for Muscat with his own updatem confirming that the rumours that have emerged are seemingly fake... at least for now.

"Sources at Rangers say no truth in this whatsoever."

Rangers dismissing the noise that they are thinking about getting rid of Beale clearly shows that they still have faith in him, but should they for any reason have a change of heart regarding his position in the near future, Muscat could be a perfect candidate to succeed him in the dugout north of the border.

At Yokohama, the manager has taken charge of 98 games, and from that, has recorded 57 victories, 17 draws and 24 defeats, meaning that he’s taken 188 points from a possible 294 whilst averaging 1.92 points per match in a more balanced league than the Premiership, via Transfermarkt.

The Crawley-born talent, whose preferred formation is a 4-3-3 defensive set-up, also has the silverware as proof of his success having secured three trophies since the start of his coaching career, the first being the Australian Champion at Melbourne and more recently being crowned Japanese Champion and Japanese Super Cup winner at the Nissan Stadium.

Therefore, Muscat knowing what it takes to compete and be successful, not to mention that he spent a year at the club during his playing days from 2002-2003, so he's no stranger to what is required to achieve in Glasgow, and with the uncertainty surrounding his contract situation, this could be one to keep a close eye on if a change at the helm were to happen.