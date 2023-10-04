Rangers have a host of individuals in the conversation to become their next manager, and one of those will "definitely" be interviewed for the job, according to former player Michael Bridges.

Which managers are Rangers linked with?

It has been a busy few days at Ibrox, following the dismissal of Michael Beale on Sunday evening, as the Gers look to bring in a superior successor to the 43-year-old. Beale had his moments as Rangers boss, but ultimately, things turned sour in the early weeks and months of this season, and it was clear that a change was needed.

There are so many people who have already emerged as potential options as the Gers' next boss, with former Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter an ambitious choice, but one that is unlikely to materialise. The likes of Kevin Muscat, Pascal Jansen and Frank Lampard are also thought to be in the mix.

Speaking to The Glasgow Times, Bridges claimed that Muscat would earn himself an interview for the vacant manager's job at Rangers, seeing him as a standout option to come in and replace Beale:

"He's doing unbelievable things at Yokohama F. Marinos, he's followed Ange Postecoglou from Melbourne Victory. He went to Japan. He's continued the trend there. Obviously what Ange Postecoglou did at Celtic winning the treble last season and then going to the Premier League.

"There's a lot of Aussie coaches that have been given the green light where they're on the other clubs’ radars and boards are thinking, hang on, the Australian coaches have got so much to offer.

"So I wouldn't be surprised to see Muscat at Rangers. He'll definitely be getting interviewed for it, no doubt, or they'll be trying to get hold of him. It would be very interesting to see him go back to a club where he played his football. So he's also got the fans, they've seen him play, they know how much of an animal he was on the park.

"But I think they'll be very disappointed when they see him today, how placid he is now as a coach and how much of a nice guy he is now. But he did a great job for them.So watch this space. I wouldn't be surprised if we could see him in the Scottish Premiership."

While Muscat hasn't proven himself in European football yet, there are parallels to be drawn with Ange Postecoglou, who managed Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan before Muscat, and going on to impress at both Celtic and Tottenham.

Muscat has won two league titles already in his managerial career - one with Melbourne Victory and the other with current club Yokohama - and it would arguably be snobbish to assume that he wouldn't be able to cut it in Scotland just because he hasn't managed there before.

Whatever happens, Rangers simply must nail their next appointment, in order to bring stability and success back to the club, and there is no doubt that the Australian represents an intriguing option, having been lauded by Manchester City legend Pep Guardiola in the past.