Rangers are on the lookout for a new manager to replace Michael Beale after his sacking, and one of the individuals in question is apparently keen on taking the job.

Why did Rangers sack Michael Beale?

It has been an underwhelming start to the season by the Gers, who went into the new campaign hoping to narrow the gap on rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership. Instead, the gulf in quality arguably appears to have become greater, with Beale struggling to convince since taking charge ten months ago.

On Saturday afternoon, Rangers were beaten 3-1 at home to Aberdeen, in what was arguably the worst result of 2023/24 to date, and it ended up being fatal for Beale, who was relieved of his duties on Sunday evening.

It isn't exactly a huge shock to anyone of a Gers persuasion, however, with the pressure mounting on the 43-year-old by the week, and the team arguably no longer performing for him.

Now, it is absolutely vital that Rangers absolutely nail their next appointment in the Ibrox hot seat, and numerous names have already been thrown into the hat, including former Brighton and Chelsea boss Graham Potter.

Which manager is keen on taking Rangers job?

According to talkSPORT on X, Yokohama F. Marinos manager Kevin Muscat is "interested" in becoming Rangers' new manager, as he continues to impress in Japan:

"BREAKING: Kevin Muscat would be interested in speaking to Rangers about becoming their new manager. Muscat is among the contenders to replace the sacked Michael Beale. - talkSPORT sources understand."

This could be an intriguing appointment by Rangers, with Muscat someone whose reputation appears to be growing all the time, having won one league title with his current side in 2021/22, not to mention securing A-League glory with Melbourne Victory during his time there in 2017/18.

Muscat has even been lauded by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, with the legendary Spaniard once hailing him and his style of play at Yokohama: “I say wow. I watched Yokohama and I like what I see. Maybe because we are in the same football group – the City Football Group – they are doing a very good job."

Granted, Muscat hasn't yet proven himself in European football, which could be considered a slight drawback, given the arguable step up in quality in expectation levels on the continent, but if Rangers see him as a strong candidate, they should be trusted in their decision-making, even if Beale didn't work out.

The Australian is known for adopting a 4-3-3 formation as his preferred system, which suggests that he would like to bring attacking football to Ibrox, and that is something that is likely to appeal to supporters.

Results are the most important thing, though, which is a big part of the reason why Beale had to be replaced, so Muscat should only be thought of a genuine option if those high up at the club feel he could be a real difference-maker.

He has shown his winning mentality at two different clubs already, however, and the fact that he is drawing praise from perhaps the world's greatest manager is certainly cause for consideration.