Sky Sports has shared an update on who could be the next Rangers manager as Ibrox chiefs home in on a "final decision".

Why did Rangers sack Michael Beale?

Former Gers boss Michael Beale, following the club's torrid run of form and performances over the early season, was relieved of his duties a fortnight ago. The Englishman, brought in from QPR around 10 months prior, replaced Giovanni van Bronckhorst in what seemed like a fruitful appointment at the time.

Beale's past experience under Steven Gerrard as an assistant coach meant he already knew the club very well, but that didn't appear to help him much this campaign. Rangers have lost three Scottish Premiership games already, languishing seven points behind Old Firm rivals league frontrunners Celtic, who've dominated for the last two seasons. The Teddy Bears last lifted the Scottish domestic crown in 2021 when Gerrard was manager. Rangers chiefs will be eager to revisit those heights, while also closing the gap between them and Celtic.

The search now goes on for Beale's successor, with reports suggesting that both Philippe Clement and Kevin Muscat are frontrunners for the job. Club legend Kris Boyd, speaking to Sky Sports after their 3-0 win over St. Mirren last weekend, believed they need to make an appointment as soon as possible.

"Rangers need someone in now. Yes, there was a reaction today but there is now a two-week break and Rangers need to get someone as soon as possible to give them time to work with the players," said Boyd.

"Steven Davis is not going to be the manager of the football club, but Rangers need to find someone within that environment where if the next manager comes in and they're clearing out, it's not a whole clearout again and there is nobody left at the club who can just step into a role. You're looking for someone to come in and steady the ship but, at the same time, they need to start improving.

"I always think as soon as a club appoints their manager, they should be looking for the next one. If results don't go well, you're going to lose your manager, and if results do go well, you're going to lose your manager to a bigger club. That's just the nature of football."

Now, broadcast giant Sky has shared its own update on who could be the next Gers boss after Beale. The search has been a long one, but the outlet suggests that they may well be edging closer to the finish line. It is believed final talks are now being held with both Clement and Muscat, coming after a round of extensive interviews in London this week.

Philippe Clement trophies Honours won Jupiler Pro League 4 Belgian Super Cup 2 Belgian Cup 1

It is believed those negotiations will continue this weekend, before a "final decision" is then presented to the Rangers board by CEO James Bisgrove and chairman John Bennett, who are leading the recruitment process. Steven Davis currently remains in interim charge of the club, helped by his coaching staff and former players Steven Smith, Alex Rae, Brian Gilmour and goalkeeping coach Colin Stewart.