Rangers don’t appear to have a shortage of managerial options, and another coach has seemingly expressed his interest over taking the Ibrox vacancy, according to one report.

Who wants the Rangers job?

Those in Glasgow are on the hunt for a new permanent manager after parting ways with Michael Beale on the weekend following a 3-1 Scottish Premiership to Aberdeen. Steven Davis is the man tasked with leading the side on an interim basis, starting on Thursday evening against Aris Limassol in the Europa League. After taking temporary charge, Davis said:“I feel very honoured. The call came out of the blue, I certainly wasn’t expecting it. I would just like to try and repay the trust the club have shown in putting me in this position. Obviously it’s not a position we’d like to be in, we’re disappointed with where we’re at, at this minute in time. But I’m looking forward to the challenge.“It’s been really crazy. I got the phone mail late last night to let me know Michael and his staff were leaving. We then had a chat and they wanted me to come in and lead the team, alongside Alex, Steven and Brian. “I’m delighted to get the opportunity. I’m looking forward to the challenge ahead. I believe in the group that we’ve got. Things haven’t gone the way we would have liked and we find ourselves in a situation. But I’m sure with myself and the fans pushing each other in the same direction we’ll go on and get some good results.” CEO and chairman John Bennett is leading the process for a new boss, and it looks as if there isn’t a shortage of options who are keen on the role. 90min provided a Rangers manager update in the last 48 hours, looking at a number of candidates who have been linked with the role. The report claims that AZ Alkmaar head coach Pascal Jansen is under consideration for the job and is keen to hold discussions with the club.Meanwhile, Kevin Muscat and Derek McInnes are also targets who are currently in work and it seems as if compensation fees wouldn’t be an issue. Another in-work boss is Bodo/Glimt coach Kjetil Knutsen, who has reportedly expressed an interest in the role alongside Chris Wilder and Monaco manager Philippe Clement.

Who is Kjetil Knutsen?

Knutsen has been linked with a move to Ibrox before, with the Gers making an approach for the Norwegian almost 12 months ago before appointing Beale. The 55-year-old, labelled as an “exciting” and very attack-minded manager by journalist Josh Bunting when linked with AFC Bournemouth, has been in charge of Bodo/Glimt since 2018 and has won 144 games out of a possible 243 fixtures, winning the manager of the year award on three occasions.He also has a 100% win record when coming up against Scottish Premiership rivals Celtic, something which could catch the eye of Rangers officials if discussions are held, so Knutsen may well be another name to watch in the managerial process over the coming days or maybe weeks.