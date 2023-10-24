Highlights Glasgow Rangers are interested in signing teenage forward Mason Cotcher, who is currently on trial with another club.

Rangers may have room to make more additions next year as several players will be out of contract at the end of the season.

Cotcher has shown promise with nine goals and one assist in 27 appearances, and he has also made appearances for England's U17 team.

Glasgow Rangers have been credited with an interest in bringing a new teenage forward to Ibrox, but a fresh report has revealed that he’s currently on trial with another one of his admirers.

What Rangers players are going out of contract?

The Light Blues will have seven of their squad members out of contract at the end of the season in the form of John Lundstram, Borna Barisic, Ryan Jack, Kemar Roofe, Jon McLaughlin and Leon Balogun, as well as Abdallah Sima who is only on a season-long loan from Brighton and Hove Albion (Rangers contracts).

Therefore, new manager Philippe Clement may soon have to make a decision over their futures, and it’s believed that Barisic has already been offered a new two-year deal, whilst Ross McCausland will also get the chance to commit his long-term future to the Scottish Premiership outfit.

The Ibrox side may, as a result, have room to make more fresh additions next year should a lot of those stars leave upon the expiration of their current terms, and one player that the boss has set his sights on is Sunderland striker Mason Cotcher, who is a regular feature of the club’s academy at the Stadium of Light.

However, England’s youth international is yet to make his senior debut under Tony Mowbray, so he knows that he might need to move elsewhere should he want to be given the opportunity to break into the first-team fold, with the 17-year-old emerging as a target for the hierarchy north of the border.

According to The Sunderland Echo, offering a transfer update on Mason Cotcher, Rangers, Brighton and Arsenal are all set to compete to secure the services of the centre-forward, who recently played for the Gunners.

“Eyebrows were raised among Sunderland fans after the youngster featured for Arsenal's under-18s this week, suggesting firm interest from the Premier League outfit. Cotcher featured for Arsenal's youth side on Teesside against Middlesbrough last Saturday in the under-18s Premier League Cup competition.

"The Echo also understands that Scottish giants Rangers and Arsenal's Premier League rivals Brighton and Hove Albion have also looked at the youngster ahead of a potential move. It remains to be seen if Arsenal, Rangers or Brighton will advance their interest in Cotcher.”

How many goals has Mason Cotcher scored?

Since the start of his career, Cotcher has posted ten involvements, nine goals and one assist, in 27 appearances which shows how prolific he can be in the final third (Transfermarkt - Cotcher stats), so should he put pen to paper in the near future, he could be a fantastic acquisition for Rangers.

In the northeast, Clement’s target is also a versatile operator having been deployed in four different positions over the grass since first bursting onto the professional scene, including everywhere across the frontline and even slightly deeper in the midfield, which will be yet another attractive attribute to chiefs.

Finally, Cotcher has started to make a name for himself on the international stage having made his first two appearances for England’s U17s at the beginning of this year, so he may well be a star in the making, and it could be a real coup if the club could beat their fellow competitors to his signature.