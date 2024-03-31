Former Rangers manager Michael Beale has singled out a Gers ace who has been the "player of the season" in Scotland.

Rangers injury news

The Scottish Premiership title race between the Gers and rivals Celtic is set to go right to the wire this season, as the two adversaries lock horns in a thrilling battle. That includes the pair meeting at Ibrox in a top-of-the-table clash next weekend, which could prove key come May.

Philippe Clement isn't having a huge amount of good fortune in the injury department currently, with a number of important figures currently unavailable, making it hard to shuffle his pack and keep his team fresh as the campaign goes on.

Tom Lawrence and Todd Cantwell are two influential figures who have been unavailable at times, with the latter making a comeback this weekend against Hibs.

Meanwhile, Abdallah Sima has been a significant miss leading the line, with the Senegalese winger not featuring since the winter break. He had previously scored 10 goals in 15 league starts this season after arriving on loan from Brighton.

Those three are far from the only players who have been sidelined this term, with Kieran Dowell, Oscar Cortes and Danilo all unable to affect matters currently, among others.

Beale says "player of the season" key in title race

Speaking on Sky Sports [via Glasgow World], Beale said that Sima could hold the key in the title race once he returns from injury, considering how influential he was before his absence, and claimed that but for the performances of Jack Butland, who has conceded just 18 times this term, the winger has been the league's best player.