There has been some interesting news on the Rangers manager search this week as Ibrox chiefs continue to scour for Michael Beale's replacement.

Why was Michael Beale sacked?

Beale was given his marching orders earlier this week following more calls for the Englishman to go, with Rangers enduring a poor start to the new Scottish Premiership campaign. Their 3-1 loss to Aberdeen last Saturday, a match where the players were booed off yet again, appeared to be the final straw as Rangers decided to part company. The result leaves them seven points off Old Firm rivals Celtic already as their title hopes are plunged into some doubt this early-on.

Beale was brought in from QPR around 10 months ago to replace Giovanni van Bronckhorst, but a quite unacceptable three losses from Rangers' opening seven Scottish top flight matches resulted in his early-season dismissal. Releasing a statement, the club confirmed Beale's exit after results started to fall well below everybody's expectations.

"Results this season have fallen short of what everyone connected to Rangers would expect. Therefore, the decision was reached today to terminate the contract of the manager, as well as the contracts of coaches Neil Banfield, Damian Matthew, Harry Watling and Jack Ade."

Who will replace Beale at Rangers?

Their next managerial move will be pivotal in determining how Rangers will bounce back, with there being many candidates linked to taking the job. The likes of former Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner and Yokohama F. Marinos head coach Kevin Muscat have been mentioned as Rangers managerial candidates this week.

According to Football Insider and journalist Pete O'Rourke, ex-Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has held talks with Rangers and is said to be very keen on replacing Beale in Glasgow. However, according to reports in the last 24 hours, they've made a decision over hiring him. It's not good news for the 45-year-old, though, as the media claim Lampard is now out of the running despite his alleged interest in taking the job.

Lampard most recently served as interim boss of Chelsea following the sacking of Graham Potter last season, but he has since been without a club. The ex-England international star also served as Everton head coach for a time, steering them away from relegation at the end of 2021/2022. A bad start to the following season saw Lampard relieved of his duties at Goodison Park, with Sean Dyche then replacing him.

Perhaps his most notable achievement to date is guiding Derby County to the Championship play-offs in 2019, where they reached the final but couldn't quite do enough to secure promotion to the Premier League. A big name coach, Lampard would've been an interesting appointment given his lack of success in recent seasons. Rangers hired another former England star, Steven Gerrard, in 2018 - an appointment which proved the right one as they eventually ended their long wait for a Scottish league title, and finally thwarted Celtic's stranglehold on the division for a time.

However, it is very debatable that a move for Lampard could've bared the same fruit.