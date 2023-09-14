Since taking the Rangers job in the early stages of last season, Michael Beale has struggled when it comes to the big moments, failing to win a piece of silverware and losing out on the Scottish Premiership title to Celtic.

After crashing out of Champions League qualifying at the hands of PSV Eindhoven, who ruthlessly thrashed the Scottish giants, and suffering defeat in the first Old Firm derby of the season against Celtic, Beale is under more pressure than ever.

It now looks as though those at Ibrox are lining up a replacement for the former Queens Park Rangers boss, should they decide to pull the plug on his tenure. And, with that said, they have reportedly made their first official move for a former Premier League manager.

What's the latest Rangers news?

In their opening four games, Rangers have already dropped six points from a possible 12, losing against Celtic and Kilmarnock, in what was a shock defeat on the opening day of the season, placing the pressure on Beale from the off.

Given that the Gers are already four points behind a Celtic side aiming for a third consecutive Scottish Premiership title, too, they can ill-afford to see their poor results continue after the international break. And that's where Rangers may have been hoping for Graham Potter to come in.

According to the Scottish Sun, Rangers made their first move for the former Chelsea boss, who, in-turn, opted to reject the Scottish Premiership side's approach in a major blow for those at Ibrox.

It certainly seems as though Potter is holding out for a particular level of job, after he also rejected the chance to take the reigns at Lyon recently, according to reports. This means that, for now, Rangers will either have to stick with Beale, or find a replacement from elsewhere.

Should Rangers try again for Graham Potter?

Whilst Potter failed at Chelsea, winning just 12 times in 31 games, before facing the sack, the work he did at Brighton proves that he is more than capable of transforming a side.

The current free agent took the Seagulls from a side facing relegation battles to a side finishing in the top-half of the Premier League, and sneaking into the race for European football. So, that said, if Rangers could convince Potter to make the move, then it should arguably be their priority.

During his time at Brighton, Potter earned plenty of deserved praise, including from Joe Thomlisons, who took to Twitter to say: "Graham Potter is a genius, seriously. Where does he rank amongst the best coaches in the league? He’s got to be close to 5th at this stage…"

It's clear that Potter has the quality to succeed as a manager, even after his failed stint at Chelsea, making it even more of a shame that Rangers reportedly faced rejection. They must now hope to see results improve after the international break, and perhaps keep Beale in charge, as a result.

It will certainly be an interesting few weeks if Beale does fail to turn things around at Ibrox, with the pressure piling on.