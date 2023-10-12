It has now been reported that a new manager name has made a "late play" to get the Rangers job over the likes of Philippe Clement and Kevin Muscat.

When will Rangers appoint a new manager?

It's been well over a week since Ibrox chiefs opted to replace Michael Beale, with the Englishman overseeing a torrid start to this Scottish Premiership season. The Gers are seven points behind Old Firm and title rivals Celtic in the table, losing three games already and being booed off on multiple occasions. It quite simply hasn't been good enough from a Rangers perspective, coming after Giovanni van Bronckhorst's tenure didn't exactly pull up trees either.

Releasing a statement last week, the Rangers official website said:

"Results this season have fallen short of what everyone connected to Rangers would expect.

Therefore, the decision was reached today to terminate the contract of the manager, as well as the contracts of coaches Neil Banfield, Damian Matthew, Harry Watling and Jack Ade."

Sky Sports recently shared that the Teddy Bears, in their effort to find Beale's successor, have been conducting the final rounds of interviews in London this week. Both Clement and Muscat are now the two leading contenders for the Rangers job, having beaten a plethora of names to the front of the queue. Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, ex-Eintracht Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner, AZ Alkmaar's Pascal Jansen, Ryan Lowe, Billy Davies and Graham Potter, John Eustace and Scott Parker have all been mentioned as candidates since Beale's sacking, but all of the aformentioned are no longer in the running.

It is believed that the Rangers manager chase is well and truly hotting up, with some reports suggesting that a Gers managerial decision is now "imminent" (TEAMtalk). Indeed, a Clement manager update this week claimed he is now frontrunners for the Rangers hot seat, but there is apparently now a very late alternative contender.

Rangers manager news - Nena Bjelica

Some Rangers manager news on Nena Bjelica, who very recently departed Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor, indicates he has "made a late play" to replace Beale and wishes to hold talks with the Glasgow side's board. The Croatian, who's managed a host of sides including Dinamo Zagreb and Lech Poznan, is apparently eager to find a new job quickly.

Nenad Bejlica trophies Club Honours won Croatian first division Dinamo Zagreb Two Croatian Cup Dinamo Zagreb One Austrian Central Regionalliga St. Andra One Austrian Second Division St. Andra One

Bjelica is said to have identified the vacant Rangers manager role as "perfect" for his next job, and some sources believe he's put himself forward and is eager to open talks. However, while there is no information on where Rangers stand in all of this, they're at the final stages in their search for a new head coach - with Muscat and Philippe remaining the favourites. This information comes courtesy of TEAMtalk, who also say Clement has one hand on the Gers post.

The 52-year-old has won multiple league titles in Croatia with Dinamo, and an Austrian second division title with WAC - St. Andrä.