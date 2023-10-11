Rangers may be edging closer to hiring Michael Beale's replacement, as they're reportedly "on the brink" of offering one "daring" manager the job.

Who could Rangers appoint as manager?

It's been just over a week since Rangers opted to relieve Beale of his duties at Ibrox, coming after a poor start to the Scottish Premiership season and one which leaves them seven points behind Old Firm rivals Celtic in the table. Despite bringing in a plethora of new signings over the summer transfer window, Rangers have endured a lacklustre run of form overall. The Teddy Bears have even been booed off on more-than one occasion so far, losing three games already, and that was enough for Rangers to make the big decision to sack Beale.

There have been many names mentioned as a candidates to replace the Englishman since his departure, with former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, ex-Eintracht Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner, AZ Alkmaar's Pascal Jansen, Ryan Lowe, Billy Davies and Graham Potter, John Eustace and Scott Parker all being linked at various points (Sky Sports). However, reliable media sources claim all of the aforementioned are not currently under consideration, with both Philippe Clement and ex-Rangers star Kevin Muscat instead leading the charge.

The club are said to be holding their final round of interviews in London this week as their search for Beale's successor continues to take shape, according to Sky.

Rangers manager news: Philippe Clement

Clement, who's proved successful over past tenures in Belgium with Club Brugge and Genk specifically, is one outstanding candidate for the Rangers job. The 49-year-old has trophy-winning experience, which may prove a huge draw for Ibrox chiefs who wish to bridge the gap between them and Celtic. Clement's playstyle has also been praised by Monaco sporting director Paul Mitchell for being "daring".

"His profile as a modern coach, with his teams playing with great intensity and [is] daring, including on the continental stage," claimed Mitchell. "His ability to combine titles and the development of young players have made him one of the most prominent and successful coaches in Europe in recent years."

Philippe Clement trophies Honours won Jupiler Pro League 4 Belgian Super Cup 2 Belgian Cup 1

There have been suggestions that he has even entered pole position for the Rangers job, with talkSPORT sharing that Clement to Rangers news this week. Now, TEAMtalk have their own Rangers update on Clement and his possible appointment in Glasgow. Indeed, it is now believed that he is "on the brink of a job offer" after holding talks with Rangers again this week. Clement has been "highly impressive" during the process, according to this report, and that has made him a favourite for the job over Muscat.

Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab, who were also in contention to appoint the Belgian, apparently now expect him to take the Rangers job and an imminent decision will be made within 48 hours. It's added that the role may well be his if Clement indeed chooses to accept.