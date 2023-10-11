Rangers chiefs could take a "risk" with one potential appointment after a "very interesting" candidate emerged, says reporter Dean Jones.

When will Rangers appoint a new manager?

The Glasgow giants, after sacking Michael Beale last week, are reportedly set to make a final decision very soon as they hold a final round of interviews in London this week. Sky Sports have claimed that Rangers are holding their last round of discussions with candidates down south, with two names leading what is now a two-horse race. Both former AS Monaco manager Philippe Clement, who won a plethora of titles in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League, and Yokohoma.F Marinos head coach Kevin Muscat are in contention to succeed Beale.

Rangers currently sit seven points behind Old Firm rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership table, numbers which make for grim reading, and they have already lost three league games. This poor form resulted in Beale's sacking, and if results don't pick up, Rangers risk falling behind the Hoops and watching them secure a third-successive domestic crown.

The Teddy Bears have also been booed off the pitch on multiple occasions this season, highlighting the dire state of some performances. This is despite Rangers bringing in many fresh faces over the summer transfer window. Abdallah Sima, Dujon Sterling, Kieran Dowell, Jack Butland, Leon Balogun, Sam Lammers, Cyriel Dessers, Danilo and Jose Cifuentes all put pen to paper on moves to Glasgow, with a good few either sidelined or under-performing.

Clement is a name with proven experience winning silverware on the continent, having lifted domestic trophies in Belgium across spells at both Genk and Club Brugge. The tactician was also head-hunted by Ligue 1 side AS Monaco and is currently without a club, surely making him an excellent candidate to step into Beale's shoes at Ibrox. Indeed, Monaco sporting director Paul Mitchell even once called him "one of the most prominent and successful coaches in Europe in recent years."

"His profile as a modern coach, with his teams playing with great intensity and [is] daring, including on the continental stage," said Mitchell.

"His ability to combine titles and the development of young players have made him one of the most prominent and successful coaches in Europe in recent years."

Philippe Clement trophies Honours won Jupiler Pro League 4 Belgian Super Cup 2 Belgian Cup 1

Journalist Dean Jones, speaking to GiveMeSport, shared his own Clement manager update. He believes that while the 49-year-old fancies the job, and is an extremely intriguing candidate, the club could also be taking a "risk" with his potential hire.

"Philippe Clement seems to be one that is a very interesting candidate to emerge. I think the fact he fancies the job is a good sign. In terms of credentials, I also think he is a pretty good profile fit. Appointing him would be a bit of a risk because there are going to be a few unknowns around him. But, generally, this feels like a better path to go down instead of picking someone on name and standing, like you would be with someone like Frank Lampard."