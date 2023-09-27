Rangers manager Michael Beale's injury woes are getting worse and worse as more worrying news comes out of Ibrox.

Latest Rangers news

The Scottish Premiership giants haven't exactly enjoyed a rip-roaring start to the new season, losing two league games already at the hands of Old Firm rivals Celtic and a shock 1-0 defeat away to Kilmarnock.

Beale's side did manage a crucial 1-0 home win over Real Betis in their Europa League opening group game, but were booed off in their latest match against Motherwell despite clinching a narrow one-goal victory.

The Teddy Bears brought in seven major summer signings in an attempt to revitalise the club and close the gap with Celtic. Abdallah Sima, Dujon Sterling, Kieran Dowell, Jack Butland, Leon Balogun, Sam Lammers, Cyriel Dessers, Danilo and Jose Cifuentes all made the move to Rangers, but it appears they may be taking a bit of time to gel.

Beale, speaking to the media after their 1-0 win over Motherwell, slammed his squad for an abject display overall.

"Horrible performance, didn't enjoy the game," said the Gers boss. "I don't think the players enjoyed the game or anyone watching it supporting us enjoyed the game. We started poorly, lots of sloppy individual errors, we lose another player to injury which is deeply unfortunate but our quality wasn't good enough, there's no hiding from that.

"It's a win and clean sheet, they're the two positives I can take but that performance is below what's required at this football club. The players know it, I know it, we've got a game in three days to regroup, it's a quarter-final.

"The players' quality is higher than they showed today and the positive is that we kept a clean sheet. Everywhere else we were wasteful. We go home having won the game but I didn't enjoy a moment of it."

Rangers injury news

To make matters worse for Beale, the club have had to deal with mounting injury issues lately. Indeed, the likes of Todd Cantwell, Nico Raskin and Danilo are all out for lengthy periods. Having to contend without the aforementioned trio is bad enough, but it now appears Rangers could be without another star player until November.

After coming off against Motherwell, it is now revealed that Wales winger Rabbi Matondo is facing six weeks on the sidelines with a knee problem. The former Man City youngster is set to miss a busy period for Rangers with assistant coach Neil Banfield confirming the news in a pre-Livingston press conference.

“Rabbi looks like (he will be out) six weeks with his knee," said Banfield. "With injuries, we know we have built a strong squad and it is for players to step up and help send us to Hampden Park. At such a big club as Rangers we expect scrutiny. We will always have bumps along the way but it is up to us to continue to push and prepare the team.

“It is a three-game week and we need to be ready and prepared for the next match. We want to win again and be at Hampden Park for the semi-final. The history of Rangers is about winning trophies, that is always the focus at this club is to focus on winning the next trophy."

The 23-year-old had scored one goal and assisted two others over five Scottish top flight appearances, so he will be a very sore miss.