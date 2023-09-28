Rangers and manager Michael Beale by extension are eyeing a new contract for one star and talks have been opened with his representatives.

Latest Rangers news

The Gers put to bed a dismal performance against Motherwell, where they were even booed off, with a 4-0 Viaplay Cup victory over Livingston on Wednesday evening. Strikes from Abdallah Sima, Ridvan Yilmaz, Ryan Jack and a Luiyi de Lucas own goal handed Beale's side a semi-final place against Hearts; maintaining their status as favourites to win the competition.

Rangers vastly improved on their weekend display with a rather convincing win, and supporters will be especially pleased given the club's recent injury woes. Indeed, they've got Todd Cantwell, Nico Raskin, Danilo and Rabbi Motondo out for lengthy periods so this demolition job could go a long way in eventually transforming the current mood around Ibrox.

While there is some concern surrounding yet another injury for forward Kemar Roofe, it was a good night overall for Rangers, with Beale changing his tune from post-Motherwell by handing some of his players deserved praise.

"It was an excellent first goal [from Abdallah Sima]. It was a heck of a finish," said Beale to the media. "It was an excellent goal from Ridvan [Yilmaz]. It was a big moment for him personally. Hopefully, this is the start of him showing us what he really can do. He came off with a tad bit of cramp. We may have lost Kemar [Roofe] tonight. He felt his groin in the first half. Let's hope it's nothing serious, let's hope we've caught it at the right time. We'll look forward to that [semi-final with Hearts] when it comes around."

Rangers contracts expiring

The Teddy Bears lost a host of old squad members to expired contracts earlier this year; a list including Scott Arfield, Filip Helander, Ryan Kent, Allan McGregor and Alfredo Morelos. In response, Rangers took to the summer transfer market by signing Sima, Dujon Sterling, Kieran Dowell, Jack Butland, Leon Balogun, Sam Lammers, Cyriel Dessers, Danilo and Jose Cifuentes.

It was quite the overall in that part of Glasgow but Gers chiefs will be eager to avoid a repeat of their new deal dilemmas from the end of the last season. Football Scotland, sharing an extensive overview of the squad's current contract situations, have stated the expiry date of each Rangers player.

Tom Lawrence, Scott Wright, Robby McCrorie, Adam Devine, Kieran Wright and Alex Lowry don't look set to depart on a free until 2025, while James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Ben Davies, Matondo, Kieran Dowell, John Souttar, Leon King and Ianis Hagi are committed till 2026.

Other members of the squad's deals don't run out till long afterwards, so they're hardly a pressing concern, but John Lundstram, Borna Barisic, Jack and Roofe are all entering the final six months of their respective contracts.

Rangers have decisions to make in regards to the aforementioned quartet, but according to Football Scotland, Beale and co are seemingly eager to reward Barisic with an extension. Indeed, they state Rangers have opened talks over a new deal with the Croatian's representatives, and more could well follow him.

The defender has bagged two Scottish top fight assists already, and according to WhoScored, he's one of their top two best-performers per 90 so far.