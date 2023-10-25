Former Rangers star Nigel Spackman has been left thrilled as a big name is reportedly "lined up to back" the Gers board in an official capacity.

Rangers under Philippe Clement

A new era has officially begun at Ibrox after the departure of ex-boss Michael Beale, with new manager Philippe Clement stepping through the doors in an effort to resurrect the club's fortunes. Rangers have endured a torrid start to the new Scottish Premiership season, losing three top flight matches already. Celtic are currently seven points out in front of the Teddy Bears with both set to tussle for the title once again, and if Rangers don't pick up a good run of form, they threaten losing out to their Old Firm rivals for the third consecutive season.

Clement, though, got off to a brilliant start in his first game in charge; watching on from the Gers dugout last Saturday as his side put Hibernian to the sword in Glasgow. Their thumping 4-0 win will hopefully set the tone for Clement's early reign, and the Belgian was "happy" with his side's desire to dominate from the off, despite saying they can still greatly improve.

"I am happy. I am happy about the result," said Clement (via Sky Sports).

"I am happy that the seeds we planted this week, that the team is trying to do them as well as possible. I still saw a lot of details we can make better but I saw a team who stayed well in the structure and made the runs and the tempo we played at. The most important thing was the reaction after losing the ball or missing a chance. The reaction was good and that is a crucial part of modern football."

Why did Rangers appoint Clement?

Barring his record of winning titles, having clinched numerous honours in Belgium across spells at Club Brugge and Genk, it is believed that one Rangers legend Graeme Souness actually played a heavy hand behind-the-scenes. Indeed, as relayed by The Daily Record, the former Sky pundit played a "major role" in the recruitment process of appointing Clement.

The same outlet now claims Souness "is being lined up to back the Gers board" in a more official advisory capacity, with former Ibrox star Nigel Spackman telling them that it would be "hugely beneficial" to Clement if that is the case.

"I think it would be a great move to have him back at the club in any capacity," said Spackman this week.

“It would be hugely beneficial to Philippe. Graeme would not be there as a threat. Know one knows Rangers more than him. It’s not just for the manager and coaching staff. It will be a huge help for the people who are running the club.

“I think if you look at the last few years, recruitment has been poor and that is perhaps an area they might look at. It’s not about noticing the likes of Kylian Mbappe or Victor Osimhen at Napoli and seeing they are world class. It’s about searching in different markets and unearthing players who might not be the most expensive but can be polished up to do the business and then become assets.

"It’s a difficult process but that’s what Rangers have to aspire to and I’m sure Graeme can help in that respect."