A "meticulous" European champion has made a late attempt to take charge of Rangers, according to a new update regarding their search for a new boss.

The Gers started this season with high hopes that better times could lie ahead, having fallen short across all competitions last time around, not to mention having to witness bitter rivals Celtic enjoy so much success. A poor run of form has left Rangers sitting third in the Scottish Premiership table and seven points behind the Hoops already, and it has ultimately led to the demise of Michael Beale, who was sacked as manager last weekend.

Now, those high up at the club are working hard to find Rangers' next manager, with a host of names believed to be in the picture, including Kevin Muscat, Frank Lampard, Pascal Jansen and Phillipe Clement, among others. A fresh claim suggests that another individual could also be added to that list, though.

According to a fresh update from The Daily Record, former Eintracht Frankfurt manager Oliver Glasner "has thrown his hat into the ring at the 11th hour in the hope of muscling his way into the process", showing a clear interest in becoming Rangers' next boss.

The report goes on to add that "on Wednesday night Glasner instructed his representatives to officially register an interest in the vacant Ibrox hot seat", although it does appear as though he may have left it extremely late, with the Gers already going into "the next phase of the club’s manager hunt by arranging face-to-face discussions with the men they already considered to be the leading contenders."

The 49-year-old could certainly be an exciting option for Rangers if the club do suddenly put him among the front-runners to replace Beale, with Glasner winning the Europa League with Frankfurt against Rangers in 2022. That says a huge amount about his pedigree, while former Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac has also lauded him in the past, saying:

“He’s very structured, very well organised, meticulous, observes the opposition very closely and prepares the team very well for them. He doesn’t just let Eintracht run their boots off. He adjusts tactics, tries to simulate the opponent during the week in training. Oliver has transferred his ideas of football well to his team because he works methodically, because there’s no chopping and changing."

This goes to show that Glasner, currently out of work, could be a real coup by Rangers, considering the success he has achieved in his career, and his reputation in the game, but at this point, it does feel unlikely that he will arrive at Ibrox as Beale's successor due to the club already looking elsewhere. Whatever happens, the Gers must take their time in making a decision, not rushing into anything, with this next appointment arguably one that could shape how close they can get to Celtic for the foreseeable future, at a time when the gap can't afford to get much bigger.