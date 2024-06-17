Rangers have agreed a deal for another summer signing and are even hoping to make a second addition this week, according to reports.

Rangers active on transfer front

Rangers endured a mixed 2023/24 campaign on the whole. Philippe Clement's side won the Scottish League Cup earlier this year but the remainder of their season was somewhat disappointing. The Gers missed out on the Scottish Premiership title to Celtic once again, lost the Scottish FA Cup final and were knocked out of the Europa League in the last 16.

In turn, Rangers are expected to be busy on the transfer front this summer as they look to put an end to Celtic's reign of dominance in the Premiership. Jefte and Oscar Cortes have already joined the Scottish powerhouse, with the latter once again coming in on loan from Lens, while Clinton Nsiala will officially move to the club on 1st July, sealing a permanent switch from AC Milan.

Rangers do not look set to stop there, however. Hammarby youngster Nathaniel Adjei is reportedly wanted by the Gers, with a £5m move to Ibrox potentially on the cards. Elsewhere, the Gers appear to be leading the race to sign 20-year-old forward Yusuf Kabadayi from Bayern Munich in a deal that could be worth between £1m-1.5m.

Rangers are already on the verge of another signing

Now, a fresh Rangers transfer update has been provided with yet another player seemingly on his way to Ibrox. The player in question is FAR Rabat and Morocco U23 international, Hamza Igamane. The 21-year-old scored seven goals and provided six assists for his current side across the 2023/24 campaign, with his excellent form putting him in contention to be named in the Moroccan squad for this summer’s Olympics.

Before the Olympics gets underway, though, Igamane could be on his way to Scotland, with The Daily Record reporting that the Gers have agreed to sign the striker in a deal worth £1.7m and even expect to announce his move in the coming days.

As well as Igamane, the Scottish outfit are also hoping to complete a deal for Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron. The 21-year-old has recently returned from a holiday and is expected to make a decision on his future soon. Barron is out of contract at the end of this month and The Daily Record state that Rangers hope to confirm his signing this week.

Rangers have made a "strong offer" for Barron but are set to face competition for his signature with the likes of Plymouth, Swansea City, Stoke City, Hellas Verona and Cardiff City named as interested parties. Should the player indeed agree to choose Rangers as his next club, compensation will need to be agreed with Aberdeen.