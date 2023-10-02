Rangers already have numerous options to come in and replace Michael Beale as manager, and now an exciting option from the continent has been thrown into the mix.

Who managers are Rangers linked with?

The 43-year-old saw his position at Ibrox become untenable over the weekend, with the 3-1 loss at home to Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership proving to be too much come back from. He was sacked on Sunday night, following only ten months in charge, meaning the search is now on to find his successor.

A number of names have already been thrown into the hat, with ex-Brighton and Chelsea boss Graham Potter seen as an ambitious appointment by the Gers, although it does appear unlikely that he will be the man to come in at this point, as he continues to weigh up his options after losing his job at Stamford Bridge earlier in the year.

Meanwhile, Yokohama F. Marinos manager Kevin Muscat is considered another option, with the Australian impressing in Japan and winning the title with his current club in the 2021/22 season. He is also known to Rangers supporters after spending one season there as a player back in 2002/23.

Now, another name has emerged as someone who could be keen on coming in and improving the Gers' current situation, as the list of candidates keeps growing.

Who is the latest Rangers managerial option?

According to talkSPORT, AZ Alkmaar manager Pascal Jansen is interested in replacing Beale in the Rangers hot seat, joining Potter and Muscat as a possible option in the process:

"Kevin Muscat would be interested in speaking to Rangers about becoming their new manager, talkSPORT understands. AZ Alkmaar boss Pascal Jansen is also keen on the position, with his side currently second in the Eredivisie.

"The Scottish giants are looking for a new manager following the decision to sack Michael Beale. Pressure built around Beale's future following the 3-1 defeat to Aberdeen over the weekend, a result that leaves Rangers seven points behind title rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership."

Jansen could be a strong choice for Rangers as their next manager, shining as Alkmaar manager since taking charge back in 2020 and beginning this season in impressive fashion. In fact, his side have won 75% of their matches in 2023/24 to date, with nine wins out of 12 coming their way.

The 50-year-old is at a good age, in terms of being an experienced manager at this point in his career, but still having plenty of years ahead of him to improve, and the fact that he is interested in the job immediately makes him a more likely option than Potter to come in at Ibrox.

The fact that Everton reportedly see Jansen as a potential choice to come in and replace Sean Dyche, should he be sacked in the near future, speaks volumes about his reputation, considering the predicament they currently find themselves in.

What is important is that Rangers don't rush their decision, however, with this appointment so important, as they look to ensure that the same doesn't happen again ten months further down the line.