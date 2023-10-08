Rangers have been without a manager since their recent dismissal of Michael Beale, who struggled to ever really get going at Ibrox, before a Champions League exit, combined with defeats in the Scottish Premiership left the Gers with no choice but to relieve him of his duties. Now, with the search for a new manager on, the Gers have been linked with a number of names.

Any thoughts about a potential title comeback may well be limited, either way, with Celtic already sitting clear, and well on course to make it three consecutive titles in Scotland's top flight. Rangers still need to ensure that the next appointment is right, however. And, with that said, reports suggest that they've held talks with one particular name in the running for the job.

Who has been linked with the Rangers job?

Such is the stature of the job at Ibrox, a number of names have been linked with taking the Rangers manager job, including former Chelsea and Everton manager Frank Lampard and Phillippe Clement. According to Ibrox News, though, Lampard has been ruled out, and Clement, though a free agent, has other suitors.

Speaking on BBC Sportscene, presenter Kenny McIntyre provided a Rangers manager update, stating that the Gers have held talks with Pascal Jansen following previous rumours of a move. McIntyre said, via Ibrox News:

“I’ve been told it’s Philippe Celement, Kevin Muscat, Pascal Jansen and Frank Lampard have all been spoken with. Lampard is no longer under consideration. I’ve been told Muscat is an outsider. Clement is a free agent but has other suitors and Jansen is very much of interest.”

With that said, the forthcoming week or so will certainly be interesting, given that the Scottish giants have held talks with Jansen among others, who is of great interest regarding the job at Ibrox.

Who is Pascal Jansen?

Currently the manager of AK Alkmaar, Jansen has impressed many this season, winning 77% of his games at the time of writing, with his side sitting as high as second. The Dutchman has earned plenty of praise during his time at the club, including from 90Min's Graeme Bailey, who said:

"Spoke with AZ manager Pascal Jansen this week ahead of their Europa Conference League semi final second leg with West Ham. English-born, a truly fascinating and engaging character who would love chance to manage in the Premier League."

Those at Rangers may not need to adjust to a new formation with the arrival of Jansen, either, with the Alkmaar manager's preferred system utilising a 4-3-3 defensive set-up. Considering that Alkmaar have conceded just three goals in the league this season, too, it's clearly a tactic that could work wonders for adding some stability to the Gers' backline.

That's not to say that Jansen fails to get the best out of his attack, too, with his current side netting plenty of goals in seven league games during the current campaign. The fact is, everything is pointing towards a manager ready to steer a sinking ship back towards glory at Rangers, so his name is one to keep an eye on.