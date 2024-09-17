Reliable journalist Chris Jack has provided a significant update regarding Philippe Clement's future as Rangers manager, with a twist emerging versus reports in recent days.

Clement under pressure at Rangers

After missing out narrowly on a Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup double last season, the hope was that the Gers would find another gear this time around, especially after adding nine new players to their squad.

Things haven't yet panned out that way, however, with an opening weekend draw away to Hearts immediately allowing Celtic to gain an early advantage in the title race. A 3-0 defeat at Parkhead made the situation even worse, and Rangers were also dumped out of the Champions League before the group stage even got underway, having lost to Dynamo Kyiv over two legs.

For that reason, Clement has found himself under plenty of pressure of late, with one report even claiming that the Belgian is "fighting for his job" and could be sacked within a matter of weeks, highlighting the need for big improvements on the pitch.

Sunday's 1-0 victory away to Dundee United was a vital result for the manager, even though it wasn't necessarily convincing for the full 90 minutes, and now a new update has emerged over his future at Ibrox.

According to the reliable Jack for the Rangers Review, Rangers have no plans to sack Clement currently, a sharp U-turn from the reports since the defeat to Celtic. He states that the Scottish giants remain "fully committed" to the 50-year-old, even though the Gers' start to the season hasn't been as impressive as many hoped it would be.

This is a refreshing stance for Rangers to take, in truth, during an era where managers are sacked far too easily and quickly, with patience very much a thing of the past. There is no question that aspects of the Gers' current performances are not good enough, which falls on the manager, but this isn't a time to overreact, considering his side are still only five points adrift of Celtic in the title battle.

That's not to say that Clement shouldn't be under pressure, however, with high standards expected at a club of Rangers' stature, but alarm bells should only truly ring if more negative results happen in the coming weeks.

Pundit Michael Stewart is worried about the future of Gers boss, saying "I fear for the manager" and that "there is a real pressure that is building", and while that opinion is arguably fair, it would be wrong to relieve him of his duties at this point, considering he only took charge last October.

In that time, Clement has won the Scottish League Cup and pushed Celtic close to two major trophies, and the key now is for Rangers to hit a sustained period of good form, in order to ease the pressure on him.