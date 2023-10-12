There has been a suggestion that Rangers could still hire a left-field alternative to the likes of Philippe Clement and Kevin Muscat at Ibrox.

Have Rangers replaced Michael Beale?

Former Gers boss Michael Beale was relieved of his duties on October 1 after a very poor run of results and performances in the Scottish Premiership. Booed off on multiple occasions this season, Rangers have also tasted defeat in three league matches already this season - form which has resulted in them being seven points behind Old Firm rivals Celtic already.

The Teddy Bears have one win from their Europa League campaign and a semi-final place in the Via Play cup against Hearts to show for their efforts, but that wasn't enough to sway the Ibrox board into keeping Beale.

Steven Davis has been placed in interim charge of Rangers during their search for a permanent new manager, with the Northern Irishman guiding them to a Europa League group stage defeat and 3-0 win over St. Mirren last weekend.

"The pressure was on coming into the game, to come to a really difficult place with they way they've started the season, so to score three goals and keep a clean sheet, I'm delighted," Davis told BBC Scotland.

"It's just about building blocks right now. The feeling in the dressing room has been low, so hopefully this will give them some belief. At times we could have done a bit better, we made it harder for ourselves against the 10 men. But for us, it's just about being positive. We move forward after this."

Steven Gerrard's title-winning campaign feels like a distant memory at the moment, with Celtic going on to dominate under Ange Postecoglou for the last two years and look in good stead under Brendan Rodgers so far this term.

Rangers will be desperate to close the gap on Celtic and give their supporters something to shout about, though they did manage an unprecedented run to the Europa League final under Giovanni van Bronckhorst last year.

Who will Rangers appoint as manager?

It would appear that both Philippe Clement, who's won multiple league titles across spells in Belgium, and former Rangers player Kevin Muscat are the lead contenders to replace Beale. Some reports, sharing an update on Clement to Rangers specifically, have him in pole position for the Rangers hot seat.

However, while Muscat and Clement appear to be leading the charge, reporter Mark Critchley has suggested to the BBC Football Gossip Daily Podcast that former Birmingham City boss John Eustace could well be a contender too.

“I think given a bit of the noise that was around this morning he is perhaps in the running, but it all changes so quickly. His employment status has changed so quickly over the past three or four days,” Critchley said.

“He could wait around and see who is next in the firing line and go in there. I wonder if Sheffield United might take him if there’s a change there, but for someone of his experience, I’m sure Rangers would be a very attractive prospect.”