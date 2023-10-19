Rangers are back to square one after dismissing Michael Beale, before hiring former AS Monaco manager Philippe Clement as his replacement. The Gers will be hoping to enjoy far more success under their new manager than they did under Beale, who left the Scottish Premiership without ever really making his mark in the hot seat. As ever, a new manager will likely mean plenty of changes on and off the pitch, especially when the January transfer window opens.

The Scottish giants have already set their sights on an off-field upgrade, who one particular pundit believes is out of their reach, given his recent success at his current club.

Latest Rangers transfer news

Whilst the January transfer window is yet to open, limiting the improvements that Clement and Rangers can make on the pitch, they can at least prepare for it away from the Ibrox turf. And that has reportedly led them to Brighton & Hove Albion head of recruitment Sam Jewell, who they want to appoint as their new technical director. The latest Rangers news, via Fabrizio Romano, stated that Jewell is considering the offer, but is hesitant to step away from Brighton at their highest point in history.

Reacting to the news, Frank McAvennie told Football Insider: “Why would you leave Brighton where you have got free reign to do whatever you want? Whoever comes in at Rangers will be given some money to play with but not as much. I think Rangers have got to stop living in cuckoo land, they are not going to get a guy from Brighton unless there is a problem with him there. Why would he even contemplate leaving Brighton?

“I know Rangers are a big club but you are in the Premier League, you are in Europe, they have got everything going for them and are playing some of their best football.“

Who is Sam Jewell?

Responsible for some of the best recruitment in the Premier League, as backed up by Brighton's rise from relegation battlers to a Europa League team, Jewell would be an incredible addition for Rangers. McAvennie makes a good point, however - Jewell has no real reason to leave The Amex right now, especially for a side who are going through a transition under a new manager. Although he could potentially be a game-changer, the Gers may have to look elsewhere.

It is a positive sign that Rangers are seeking upgrades off the pitch, it must be said. Their recruitment during the summer is yet to work out, with the likes of Cyriel Dessers failing to get off to an impressive start. If they can get the recruitment right, then it could be said that Rangers are already halfway there when it comes to mounting a serious title challenge against Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

Even if it seems unlikely, only time will tell whether Jewell accepts the offer from Ibrox or not. He seemingly has the world at his feet at Brighton, but Rangers are hardly a small club and consistently make European competitions, perhaps making the offer a surprisingly tempting one for the Seagulls' head of recruitment.