Rangers are still searching long and hard for their next manager to come in as soon as possible, but they are in "talks" with one individual who is "keen on the move", according to an update from journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Which managers are Rangers linked with?

The Gers have moved on from the Michael Beale era at Ibrox to some extent, with their first match without him resulting in a 3-0 win away to St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday afternoon. It steadied the ship after a disappointing run of results, but the search is still very much on to find Beale's successor, following his sacking at the beginning of the month, following the 3-1 defeat at home to Aberdeen.

Since then, lots of names have been mentioned as the next Rangers manager, with British bosses such as Graham Potter, Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard seen as possible options. There have also been individuals from abroad who have been thrown into the hat, including Philippe Clement and Oliver Glasner.

With the international break now arriving, the club arguably have a little more time to nail their perfect new manager, with the Gers not back in action for almost two weeks. Now, a significant new update has emerged regarding the situation, with one front-runner looking increasingly likely to come in for the departed Beale.

Taking to X, Tavolieri dropped an important update regarding Clement becoming Rangers' next manager, with the Frenchman in "talks" over filling the Ibrox hot seat:

"Talks currently ongoing between Philippe Clement & Rangers FC. Belgian coach has been targeted as one of the main favorites by the Scottish board. Philippe Clement keen on the move despite having hold talks with Al Shabab last week. Wait & see."

Clement certainly looks like one of the standout options to take charge of Rangers moving forward, having impressed as manager at the likes of Club Brugge and Monaco in recent years. In fact, the sporting director of the latter, Paul Mitchell, once hailed Clement's tactics, saying:

"His profile as a modern coach, with his teams playing with great intensity and [is] daring, including on the continental stage. His ability to combine titles and the development of young players have made him one of the most prominent and successful coaches in Europe in recent years."

Clement is a manager who has plenty of experience in the game, but at 49 years of age, he is also still relatively young. He is also a four-time Belgian champion, winning the title three times with Brugge and also once with Genk, further outlining his quality.

In the past, Rangers supporters have had to sit and watch Celtic bring in an inspirational boss in Ange Postecoglou, achieving great things with them before joining Tottenham earlier this year, and Gers fans could feel that Clement is the best possible choice to bring the glory days back to Ibrox in a similar way.

The fact that he seems interested in taking the job can only be a good thing and his style of play is forward thinking and brave, which is sure to appeal to many of a Rangers persuasion.