New Rangers manager Philippe Clement is set for backing from the Gers board as one journalist shares some promising transfer news.

The Gers look back on track after sacking former boss Michael Beale, with Clement unbeaten over his first two Rangers games in all competitions. They faced a tough Europa League task on Thursday evening after thrashing Hibernian 4-0 last weekend, with Czech Republic giants Sparta Prague awaiting them at the Epet Arena.

Clement's side came through unscathed, thanks to some early saves from Jack Butland, and even had late chances to snatch a win. While Sam Lammers and Danilo couldn't capitalise on those opportunities, Clement was still thrilled with Rangers' second half display.

"The second half was much better. In the end it was a game that was in the balance, the first half for Sparta, the second half for us," said the Belgian in a post-match press conference.

"But I am happy with the reaction in the second half. It has been a very special week, losing three left full-backs and because of that we had to change the system and doing that with two training sessions is very difficult for any team in the world."

Clement then went to praise the mentality of his Scottish Premiership title hopefuls, saying that his players were disappointed to only take a point away from what was a tough fixture.

"It is a very important point. Getting points away from home is really important but I am a winner, I want to win always and I want the team to have the same mentality.

"I saw it after the game, they were disappointed that they didn't win and that is the mentality we need in the next couple of months but in the circumstances we can be happy with a point against a team that plays really good football, a team with a lot of quality. The reaction in the second half was good and we need to build on that."

The Glasgow giants next face off against Hearts at the weekend after battering their Edinburgh neighbours, and on-lookers will be hoping Clement can keep building on the positive results of his early tenure.

Rangers chiefs set to back Clement

In more good news for the 49-year-old, it is believed that Rangers chiefs are determined to give him what he wants in the January transfer window. There has been little in the way of Ibrox rumours to come out recently, with former England Under-17 international Mason Cotcher being one of the only players linked with Rangers this week.

A summer of heavy spending for Beale could be to blame for this, but journalist Pete O'Rourke has now told Football Insider that Gers officials are set to back Clement regardless. O'Rourke says that the club are working very hard to make funds available for him, and those in power will do "everything they can" to ensure Clement's transfer wishes are fulfilled.

Phillipe Clement trophies Honours won Jupiler Pro League 4 Belgian Super Cup 2 Belgian Cup 1

"I’m told the Ibrox board are working hard to make transfer funds available for new manager Philippe Clement," wrote the reporter.

"Funds are tight at Rangers – but sources say Clement is keen to put his own stamp on his new side by bringing in players known to him. I’m told club chiefs will do “everything they can” to give the Belgian what he needs to succeed this season."