New Rangers manager Philippe Clement is already putting his stamp on the Gers squad as he maps out a personal January transfer plan behind the scenes.

Rangers under Philippe Clement

The Belgian got off to a flying start in his debut game as new head coach, having come in to replace the departed Michael Beale. Clement oversaw a brilliant 4-0 win over Hibernian at Ibrox, with goals from summer signing Abdallah Sima (who bagged a brace), Nicolas Raskin and Cyriel Dessers sealing an all-important victory in Glasgow. The win also ended Nick Montgomery's unbeaten run in charge of Hibs, with Clement making a real statement.

It was a ninth loss on the bounce for Hibs on Rangers turf and Clement will be thrilled by the three points, even if it was aided by some real slapstick defending from the away side at times. The former Monaco boss, speaking after his side's triumph, particularly hailed the players' desire for "dominant" and "attacking" football.

"You see that, although it was only two days, the players want to do the things that we showed them," said Clement to the press on Saturday.

"You see the guys that understand it fast and the guys that need more time, but I saw what I wanted to see - to play dominant, attacking football with a good pressing game. The best teams in the world make mistakes - what is important is your reaction and our reaction was good."

Clement will now be preparing for his side's crunch Europa League clash against Sparta Prague on Thursday, coming just before Rangers take on another Edinburgh outfit in Hearts this weekend.

Will Rangers sign anyone in January?

The Gers spent big on a plethora of major signings over the summer transfer window, in an effort to back former boss Beale before he was eventually shown the door. As a result, it could well be financially difficult for the Glasgow giants to give Clement what he wants. However, that hasn't stopped their new boss "plotting" some moves behind the scenes.

That is according to journalist Pete O'Rourke, who provided a Rangers transfer update for Football Insider, claiming that Clement is mapping out a personal transfer plan. The 49-year-old is apparently planning to bring "familiar stars" to Scotland with him after joining.

"Rangers boss Philippe Clement is plotting to bring a number of familiar stars to Ibrox in the January transfer window," wrote O'Rourke.

"It is believed the Belgian, 49, is keen to put his own stamp on the Gers squad by dipping into the market. However, it is believed funds are tight at Ibrox following the summer splurge led by now-departed boss Michael Beale."

There has been little in the way of Gers transfer rumours, especially after a busy summer, but it will be pleasing to know Clement is, at the very least, showcasing some ambition behind the scenes. One player they have been linked with, though, is exciting teenager Mason Cotcher. Indeed, the former England Under-17 international is apparently being kept an eye on according to reports this week.