A "tremendous" Rangers player could now leave the club during the January transfer window, according to a significant update regarding his future.

Rangers' January transfer business

The Gers continue to tick along nicely under Philippe Clement, behind rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race, sitting eight points behind them with a game in hand currently. The Frenchman has made a positive impact since replacing Michael Beale in the Ibrox hot seat earlier in the season, with his side winning their last two league games, looking to make it three on the bounce at home to Dundee on Saturday afternoon, in what represents a must-win match.

The January window is now edging closer all the time, allowing Rangers the chance to make their squad even more formidable between now and the end of the season. Numerous links have emerged regarding the club's potential business, with no signings something that would come as a surprise.

Leicester City centre-back Harry Soutar is one player who has been linked with a move to the Gers, as Clement looks to make his back-line more impressive. Meanwhile, another report has suggested that Rangers will make a couple of additions next month. There could also be some individuals who move away from Ibrox midway through the season, however, and an update has emerged regarding one such figure.

Leon King could leave Rangers

According to an important new transfer update from The Daily Record, Rangers defender Leon King could be loaned out by the club in January, with Clement giving an exit the green light.

"Rangers boss Philippe Clement is ready to sanction a January loan for Leon King. The 19-year-old has been left out of the Light Blues squad in recent weeks. Clement knows King is highly-rated but at this stage of his career, he can’t guarantee him regular first-team action. The Rangers boss is now prepared to look at suitable options for the centre-back in the January window."

Kieran Dowell and Ridvan Yilmaz are two other players who get a mention, with the pair "struggling for game time" and also looking at "potential January moves".

Sending King out on loan next month feels like a shrewd decision by Rangers, allowing him to continue maturing as a footballer, rather than struggling for game time under Clement.

The 19-year-old hasn't featured at all in any competitions for the Scottish giants this season, and it is hard to see that changing much as the campaign progresses, with matches likely to become increasingly important and pressurised.

Former Rangers manager Alex McLeish has hailed King as "tremendous" in the past, following an impressive performance away to Anfield in the Champions League, and he is someone who could benefit from time away for a temporary period.

King has shown his worth for the Gers in the past, already making 31 appearances despite his tender years, and he could return a more rounded player next summer after growing away from Ibrox between January and May.