As the Scottish Premiership campaign nears a dramatic conclusion, Rangers have reportedly been handed a major boost in pursuit of landing Philippe Clement's first permanent deal of the summer.

Rangers transfer news

It's set to be quite the summer at Ibrox, with a number of players set to leave as free agents, making room for fresh faces in Clement's side. The likes of Ryan Jack, Leon Balogun, Kemar Roofe and John Lundstram are all set to depart in free deals at the end of the campaign as things stand.

Lundstram's exit will be particularly frustrating, given that Rangers had attempted to keep hold of their midfielder and that Clement remains a fan of the former Sheffield United man. Nonetheless, a breakthrough in talks is yet to be made.

With that said Rangers have also been shifting their focus on landing some crucial reinforcements this summer. The Gers have been linked with permanent moves for both Fabio Silva and Oscar Cortes in what could be a summer trend of turning loan deals permanent in the coming months, with that trend continuing when it comes to Abdallah Sima.

According to Graeme Bailey, Rangers are now in pole position to sign Sima in a permanent deal from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer. This comes after earlier reports suggested that the Gers could see their deal for the winger hijacked by Premier League and European sides who are better placed to match Sima's £10m-£15m price tag.

The ball is seemingly in Rangers' court, however, with the ability to finance a deal reportedly not out of the Gers' reach and their place at the front of the queue leaving them perfectly placed to welcome Sima on a permanent basis after such a successful loan spell. The forward's arrival would be an ideal way to kick off Clement's first summer in charge, that's for sure.

"Terrific" Sima has become crucial for Rangers

Signing Sima should be near or at the very top of Rangers' priority list this summer, given just how much of an impact he's made whilst on loan at Ibrox. After 38 games in all competitions, Sima's record of 16 goals and two assists represents how important he has become in just one season at Rangers. Now, at just 22 years old, he is only likely to build on that form, be it at Rangers or elsewhere next season.

Former Brighton coach Billy Reid is among those to have noticed the winger's talent, saying at the start of the season via The Scottish Sun: "He’s a player who needs to be at his top physical level to show what he’s capable of.

"He trained well and worked really hard in every session because he wants to do well. As a lad, he’s terrific. He was one of those boys who always came in with a smile on his face. He’s an infectious character and even when his English wasn’t great, he was always a big part of the dressing room. Now he’s comfortable speaking the language, I’m sure he is popular around Ibrox.”