Glasgow Rangers could be set to lose another of their first-team players to injury alongside Tom Lawrence, if the latest update is to be believed.

What Rangers players are out?

Michael Beale has confirmed that Lawrence has sustained a calf injury after going for a scan the day after the Europa League game vs Real Betis, so he is set to be on the sidelines until the middle of October, alongside three other stars north of the border.

The Light Blues boss also revealed that Todd Cantwell, Nicolas Raskin and Danilo are expected to return at a similar time as the formerly mentioned ace, with Kieran Dowell still slightly lacking when it comes to fitness so he's one that supporters will have to keep an eye on.

During the Scottish Premiership 1-0 victory over Motherwell on Sunday, Rabbi Matondo had to be removed from the pitch and replaced by John Souttar on 38 minutes, which was a real shame for the right-winger who joined last summer from FC Schalke, and it sounds like the 23-year-old won’t be staging his comeback anytime soon.

How long is Rabbi Matondo out for?

Speaking during his post-match interview following the weekend win against Stuart Kettlewell’s side, Beale was asked for an update on the fitness of Matondo, which as quoted by The Scotsman, he replied:

“Rabbi today we think that might be a bad one. He’s taken a blow on the outside of his knee. That’s the information I was given. Abdallah] Sima and [Kemar] Roofe came into today’s game with niggles and we need them for Wednesday [against Livingston in the Viaplay Cup quarter-final]. So the reality is that we had on the pitch what we had and we had to do something to get a result today, because we weren’t very good. I will leave it there with that.”

How quick is Rabbi Matondo?

Prior to his arrival at Rangers, Matondo recorded a top speed of 22mph on the pitch, making him one of the fastest players on the planet, but his rapid pace and the prolific threat that he brings to the final third are qualities that the manager will now have to cope without.

The Wales international, who pockets £28k-per-week, has three goal contributions (two assists and one goal) to his name in five league appearances so far this season, but even if the ball doesn’t hit the back of the net, he’s always a handful for the opposition to deal with.

The Wasserman client has been averaging two dribbles and 1.6 shots per game in the Scottish Premiership, via WhoScored, so he loves to burst down the flank, take on his marker and create the best possible chances for himself and his fellow teammates.

Furthermore, Matondo, who has been “reborn” this campaign according to journalist Josh Bunting, has the ability to play in seven various positions, including everywhere across the frontline and three roles in the midfield, but his versatility is another attribute that Beale won’t have at his disposal for the foreseeable future.