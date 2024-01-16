A new report claims that Rangers defender Ridvan Yilmaz wants to leave Ibrox and has agreed terms with his next club before the Gers have even finalised terms.

Rangers transfer news

The Gers will likely make new signings before the end of this month, with failure to bring in any reinforcements something that could be deemed a big ask. Left-back is the position where the most rumours have emerged of late, with four of five different players linked with moves to Ibrox.

David Jurasek is one player who has emerged as a potential target, with the 23-year-old currently at Benfica, and Bristol City's Cameron Pring also being eyed up by Rangers chiefs. Hellas Verona defender Josh Doig is another name in the mix, as he looks to possibly return to the Scottish Premiership.

The reason for these links is because Yilmaz continues to be backed to leave Rangers in January, as he looks for more regular starts elsewhere, having not always been a key man under Philippe Clement this season. Borna Barisic has also been linked with joining Leeds United, and losing two left-backs could really upset the apple cart.

Ridvan Yilmaz agrees deal with Galatasaray

Taking to X, journalist Gokmen Ozcan claimed that Ridvan Yilmaz wants to leave Rangers this month, but reported that a move to Galatasaray had collapsed and Hellas Verona were instead leading the charge.

However, another update from Turkey, this time from Kadir Cetincali, claims that Yilmaz has actually now agreed terms with Gala and "this transfer is about to happen". However, there is still the small matter of final terms between the club to sort out, as the Gers want a fee now and Gala want it to be a loan deal with an option to buy.

It does feel increasingly as though Yilmaz's time at Rangers is going to come to an end this month, and in fairness, it is understandable why he could want a fresh challenge. He and Barisic have shared the workload in the league this season, with neither starting more than ten games in the competition.

Should Yilmaz depart Ibrox in the next few weeks, it is vital that the Gers snap up a tailor-made replacement for him, and it certainly looks as though they have plenty of options. Doig could be a standout because of his long-term potential, considering he is still only 21 years of age and has been touted as a huge talent for a number of years now, and he could jump at the opportunity to trade Italy for Scotland.

Jurasek would arguably be more of a gamble, with the Czech not yet testing himself in the English game, but he would also be an intriguing young option to come in and make up for the loss of Yilmaz.

Should Yilmaz move on, he should be remembered as a good servant when afforded the chance, registering four assists in 29 appearances.