Rangers continue to look at potential options to come in as their new manager, and it looks as though an up and coming British boss is on their shortlist.

Who is in the frame to be Rangers' next manager?

The Gers made the big decision to sack Michael Beale on Sunday night, with results and performances simply not good enough so far this season. The Englishman only lasted 10 months in role, and while there were hopes that he would be an exciting young appointment at the time, it ultimately didn't work out.

The challenge now is for Rangers to bring in a manager who can turn the club's fortunes around from the off, narrowing the seven-point deficit on Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race, and playing good football along the way.

A plethora of names have been thrown into the hat as Beale's potential successor at Ibrox, from Graham Potter to Kevin Muscat, and now a lesser known but exciting individual has cropped up.

What's the latest Rangers manager news?

According to a new report from The Daily Record, Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe is seen as a surprise contender to come in and replace Beale:

"Preston manager Ryan Lowe has emerged as a shock contender for the Rangers job. The recruitment process to find Michael Beale's replacement is well underway with the Lilywhites supremo being identified as the perfect fit for the Ibrox hotseat.

"Record Sport understands Light Blues chief executive James Bisgrove has made tentative enquiries over the financial outlay required to lure the 45-year-old Scouser from Deepdale. North End are riding high in third spot of the English Championship after their best start to a league season since 1928/29 with six wins from nine league games this season.

"Lowe has moulded a no-nonsense reputation for delivering an attractive, attacking brand of football while revamping underachieving squads in a ruthless fashion with that identikit now part of the desired job description at Ibrox. The former Bury striker guided Plymouth Argyle to promotion from League Two before taking the reins at Preston just under two years ago and is a close friend of former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard from the pair's time as youth players at Liverpool."

Lowe may be seen as a surprise candidate to become Rangers' next manager, but he should also be looked at as an exciting option, considering what he is achieving in his career so far.

The 45-year-old is working wonders at Preston, guiding them to third place in the Championship currently, when few saw them as one of the promotion powerhouses at the beginning of the season.

As mentioned in the report, Lowe plays an exciting brand of attacking football that would surely appeal to Rangers supporters, and he is a young manager with fresh ideas, once revealing that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of his forward-thinking mindset and tactics.

Lowe may not a proven option, perhaps making him a little bit of a risk like Beale was when he joined, but what he is doing in the Championship is testament to his ability and long-term potential, and he looks like a top-quality manager.