Rangers' search for their next manager has continued into the international break, and yet another new candidate has now emerged, one who has personally registered his interest in the job.

Latest Rangers manager news

It has been a tumultuous period at Ibrox over the past week or so, with Michael Beale sacked as manager after a below-par start to the season. A seven-point gap behind rivals Celtic had already opened up in the Scottish Premiership by that point, and it had become clear that a change was required in the dugout.

Rangers have made it clear that they aren't going to be rushed into announcing Beale's replacement, however, and they have spent the last week looking at various potential successors. The likes of Graham Potter, Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Kevin Muscat have all been named in various Rangers manager updates, but no decision has been made yet.

There is now an international break that gives the Gers a little more time to search for a new boss, with the team not back in action until they host Hibernian in the league on October 21st, and a new update has emerged regarding one potential target.

Oliver Glasner linked with Rangers job

According to a new update from The Daily Record, former Eintracht Frankfurt manager Oliver Glasner is someone Rangers may look to bring in, with the report stating that he "could also come into consideration after registering his interest in the job". Muscat and Philippe Clement are described as the current "front-runners", though.

It must be stressed that the Gers are yet to actually contact the 49-year-old with regard to being Beale's successor, but it appears as though he is keen on the idea of moving to Scotland.

Glasner could be a really exciting appointment for Rangers if he comes under serious consideration, with the ex-Frankfurt boss achieving impressive things with his former club, including winning the Europa League with them in 2022. He likes to adopt a 3-4-2-1 system, which can be awkward to play against, and Barcelona manager Xavi once hailed his tactics after Frankfurt knocked his team out of Europe, commenting on Glasner's tactics:

"Eintracht played to their strengths really well; they were tough, physical and very good in their own penalty box. They play on the counter-attack and counter-press in a way I’ve only seen from a few teams in my career. We didn’t defend either well and were unable to stop them. Congratulations to Eintracht, they deserve to progress."

To receive such high praise from a coach who has played under Pep Guardiola in the past, and who is seen as one of the greatest midfielders of all time, is testament to Glasner's brilliance, so Rangers should certainly be looking at him as one of the strongest candidates to come in.

Whether they ultimately decide to speak to him about the job remains to be seen, but his recent success speaks for itself, at a time when the Gers need to make an appointment that feels most likely to bring the glory days back to Ibrox, not to mention narrowing the gulf between themselves and Celtic in all competitions.