Simon Jordan has been reacting to a Rangers manager update from Ibrox in the last 48 hours, with the talkSPORT man left confused about who could take over from Michael Beale.

What’s the latest Rangers manager news?

The Gers are on the search for another new manager after officially parting ways with Beale on Sunday. The 43-year-old took over back in November and led the club in 43 games, averaging a respectable 2.23 points per game. However, the start to the 2023/24 season wasn’t ideal for Rangers, losing four of their opening 14 games, already falling seven points behind rivals Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

The club don’t appear to be rushing into naming a long-term successor for Beale either, with Steven Davis in interim charge at Ibrox. One name who has been heavily linked with the role, though, is Frank Lampard. The former Chelsea manager would reportedly command a considerable salary but appears to be one name on the list alongside Kevin Muscat and Chris Wilder.

Speaking on talkSport’s White & Jordan on Tuesday, relayed by Ibrox News, Jordan reacted to the possibility of Lampard taking charge in Glasgow, admitting it ‘makes no sense’ and even saying Lampard ‘needs to go away and regroup and become a football manager’.

“I’m not sure that Frank Lampard would be the right fit. I’m trying to work out on what basis would I be looking at Frank Lampard as a fit for Rangers.

“I don’t think he did a particularly great job towards the end at Chelsea when he had resources. At Derby, he didn’t get them to the promised land. He goes to Everton he didn’t have the toolkit, he may well have kept them up by the skin of their teeth the first team round but when it came on top Frank Lampard would have got them relegated.

“The only reason you put Lampard in the conversation is because it’s Frank Lampard the player. You don’t put him in the conversation because it’s Frank Lampard the manager, that’s why it makes no sense to me. Lampard is just a figure of people’s imagination right now, he needs to go away and regroup and become a football manager.”

Frank Lampard’s managerial record…

Lampard has held three permanent senior managerial roles during his career in the dugout, the first of which came in the EFL with Derby County. The 45-year-old led the Rams to the Championship playoff final during the 2018/19 season but lost to Aston Villa at Wembley, leaving for Chelsea that summer. He then averaged 1.75 points per game in 84 games at Stamford Bridge before being sacked.

A year later, Lampard was back in the dugout at Everton but once again struggled, averaging a point a game in 44 fixtures as the Toffees battled at the bottom of the Premier League. A return to Chelsea on an interim basis materialised earlier this year, with the Blues averaging an awful 0.45 points per fixture in 11 games.

Therefore, you can see why Jordan has been left confused at the possibility of Lampard taking over from Beale, but by the looks of things, a move to Ibrox is one to watch.