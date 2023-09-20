Glasgow Rangers have been backed to make a move to sign a new free agent, with a BBC pundit believing he’d be the perfect fit for the Scottish Premiership.

What new players have Rangers signed?

Over the summer, Michael Beale entered the market to secure nine fresh faces, with Danilo, Sam Lammers, Cyriel Dessers and Jose Cifuentes being purchased, whilst the likes of Jack Butland and Dujon Sterling joined for free.

In terms of outgoings, Glen Kamara, Fashion Sakala and Antonio Colak were the three permanent sales to take place, whilst Ryan Kent and Filip Helander led the departures of squad members that had reached the end of their contracts, as per Transfermarkt.

The Light Blues might already be assessing their options ahead of the January window opening, and one star that they could target is Stefan Johansen, who most recently played his football for Queens Park Rangers in the English Championship.

The Norway international, who is naturally a central midfielder, decided to mutually terminate his contract at the end of last season meaning that he is now a free agent on the market and waiting to be snapped up, and the 32-year-old has been mooted to move to Ibrox.

Are Rangers signing Stefan Johansen?

Speaking to Football League World, BBC pundit Carlton Palmer named Rangers as a potential destination for Johansen, who he believes would easily slot into their style of football, especially having previously been coached by Beale during his time at Loftus Road. He said:

"Stefan Johansen is a very, very good footballer. I think maybe Glasgow Rangers might have a little look at him on a free. He is an experienced midfielder that can play really, really well, and play at a high level. Maybe someone like Glasgow Rangers may look at him on a free. He’s available, has experience, and has worked with the previous manager."

What could Stefan Johansen bring to Rangers?

Being 32, Rangers will know that Johansen isn’t getting any younger, but with age comes experience and he’s had plenty of that having been dubbed the “ultimate professional” by journalist Josh Bunting, so he could prove to be a fantastic short-term addition for Beale.

The TP Sport Management client is naturally stronger in the offensive aspect of his game having clocked up 19 contributions (13 assists and six goals) in 88 appearances during his time at QPR, whilst whipping 73 crosses into the opposition’s box last season, which was the fourth-highest total throughout his squad, via FBRef.

The Hoops’ former left-footed ace is also a versatile operator having been deployed in six different positions over the pitch since the start of his career, including everywhere across the midfield and even at centre-forward, so he would be a wonderful option for the boss to have in the building should any unexpected injuries occur in other roles where cover is needed.

Finally, Johansen was the captain of Gareth Ainsworth's side which means he will possess extremely strong leadership qualities, so for all the atrributes that he would add to the boss' ranks, alongside the fact he's available for free, this is a no-brainer of a deal to complete.