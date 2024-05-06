Rangers are reportedly lining up the signing of a "terrific" £24,000-a-week player in the next transfer window, with the individual in question now confirming he'll be available this summer.

Philippe Clement and his players are gearing up for their biggest game of the season this weekend, with the Gers making the trip to Celtic for a potentially defining Scottish Premiership clash on Saturday afternoon. They are three points behind their biggest rivals, so they need to go to Parkhead and win, in what promises to be nerve-shredding occasion.

Either way, Rangers have to ensure that this season hasn't simply been a one-off under Clement, building an even stronger team with new signings, and showing that this is just the start of a memorable era at Ibrox.

One important piece of transfer news that has emerged is rumour linking Oscar Cortes with a permanent move to the Gers, having come in on loan from Lens during the January transfer window. Unfortunately, injuries have prevented him from featuring regularly, with only six league appearances coming his way, but he has shone when he has played, scoring and assisting once apiece, as well as averaging 1.2 key passes per game.

Meanwhile, Birmingham City centre-back Dion Sanderson is considered a perfect replacement for Connor Goldson, having done his best to keep his side in the Championship this season, albeit failing to. He has been hailed as a "Rolls-Royce" of a defender by former Sunderland manager Lee Johnson.

Rangers line up move for "terrific" player

According to a new update from The Belfast Telegraph, Rangers are considering a summer move for Paddy McNair, with the centre-back confirming that he is leaving Middlesbrough after an impressive spell, saying on Instagram: "After six years and 219 appearances, my time (at Middlesbrough) has come to an end. Big thank you to all of the players, staff and the fans for the support throughout the years. Looking forward to the next chapter."

McNair could be a brilliant signing this summer, not only because of his pedigree as a player, but also because the report notes that the £24,000 per week central defender is "a boyhood Rangers fan".

At 29, the 49-time capped Northern Ireland international is a hugely experienced and versatile defender, but he is also still at a good age to remain at a high level for at least another two or three years, if not longer. Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick has lauded him in the recent past, saying: "I thought he was terrific today, probably the best player throughout the game with his passing from the back and composure on the ball."

With Goldson set to leave Rangers at the end of the season, a void will appear in the middle of Clement's defence, and McNair, who can also play in defensive midfield, stands out as an ideal option, not least because he also made 27 appearances for Manchester United during his younger days, knowing what it takes to play for a huge club.