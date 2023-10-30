Rangers have been boosted by a key injury update regarding an "excellent" Ibrox favourite, acting as a big positive for manager Philippe Clement.

Rangers injury news

The Gers enjoyed a memorable Scottish Premiership victory on Sunday afternoon, coming from 1-0 down at home to Hearts to win 2-1, having scored twice in stoppage time, thanks to a James Tavernier penalty and a Danilo strike sending Ibrox wild in the process. It was a win that means Clement's side have narrowed the gap on rivals Celtic to five points at the top of the table, following their 0-0 draw away to Hibernian over the weekend, giving the fresh hope that they can secure title glory this season.

Rangers aren't without injury problems at the moment, however, with the likes of Tom Lawrence, Nicolas Raskin picking up knocks recently, and Jose Cifuentes and Kieran Dowell only recently returning from respective problems. In order for the Gers to keep improving with Clement in charge, they will need as many key players as possible, and an encouraging update has emerged regarding one of those individuals.

According to an update from Rangers Review reporter Christopher Jack, Tom Lawrence is set to return for full training for Rangers after recovering from injury, giving Clement an undoubted boost:

This is great news for Rangers, considering how well Lawrence has done for the club since arriving from Derby County last year, adding quality in the middle of the park. Lawrence's stats show the impact he has made in the short time that he has been available, with three goals and assists coming his way in 13 appearances to date. David McCallam has lauded the 29-year-old in the past, talking up the influence that he has had and saying of him:

"Tom was excellent around the group, sharing his experience, and we spoke before the game about that. That’s what some of these games are going to be about, when we get the odd occasion where a player, or two, drops down from the first-team squad to get important minutes."

Rangers' last 10 permanent managers Year Philippe Clement 2023 Michael Beale 2023 Giovanni van Bronckhorst 2021-2022 Steven Gerrard 2018-2021 Pedro Caixinha 2017 Mark Warburton 2015-2017 Ally McCoist 2011-2014 Walter Smith 2007-2011 Paul Le Guen 2006-2007 Alex McLeish 2001-2006

Having Lawrence back in the fold will suddenly give Clement another midfield option to choose from, having not been fit since September, and his experience and all-round quality should provide competition for the likes of John Lundstram and Raskin, once the latter returns from his own injury that he suffered against Hearts, being stretchered off the pitch.

Squad depth is essential in any title race, allowing the manager to rotate effectively and keep his squad fresh until the business end of the season, and Lawrence is someone who could play a big role between now and the end of the campaign, assuming he can rid himself of his injury problems and stay fit.