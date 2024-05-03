Rangers are tracking a "Rolls Royce" player who Michael Beale wanted to sign during his time in charge at Ibrox, according to a fresh transfer update.

Rangers transfer news

Philippe Clement knows how important a productive summer transfer window will be, during a period in which several players will likely leave on free transfers, including Borna Barisic, John Lundsram and Kemar Roofe.

Rangers are one of the clubs who are believed to be monitoring Macarthur youngster Raphael Borges Rodrigues, who currently plays in the A-League in Australia. Described as a "sensation" by journalist Pete O'Rourke, the winger could be seen as one for the future at Ibrox.

Meanwhile, West Ham utility man Ben Johnson is expected to leave the London Stadium on a free transfer this summer and the Gers are reportedly in the mix to snap him up. The 24-year-old has made 14 Premier League appearances this season, although only four have been starts, highlighting why he could move on.

It could be that Rangers also seal a permanent move for Abdallah Sima, who is on loan from Brighton currently, and journalist Dean Jones has talked up that move going through: "A few other Premier League clubs have had an eye on him in the past couple of years, I think he’s a great watch. But optimism does seem to be there that Rangers are going to tie this one up at a fee that is absolutely from the bargain basement."

Now, it looks as though a move for a long-time target also isn't out of the question, following a new transfer report that has emerged.

Rangers eyeing "Rolls Royce" Beale target

According to a report from The Daily Record, Birmingham City defender Dion Sanderson is a target for Rangers chiefs this summer, having shown an interest in him under Beale's watch: "Record Sport understands Rangers have had one eye on Birmingham defender Dion Sanderson for some time.

"The 24-year-old’s name was on a list of potential targets which was drawn up way back when Beale was still in charge and Sanderson remains a person of interest where the Ibrox club is concerned."

While any mention of Beale can cause negativity with some Rangers supporters, considering his disappointing spell as manager, he was right to see Sanderson as a good option, and he could be an excellent signing this summer.

The Englishman has started 36 matches for Birmingham in the Championship this season, and while his side are on the verge of relegation to League One on Saturday, he has enjoyed a strong personal campaign, averaging 3.3 clearances and 1.8 aerial duel wins per game in the competition.

Dion Sanderson's Championship stats this season Total Appearances 36 Starts 36 Goals 1 Assists 0 Clearances per game 3.3 Aerial duel wins per game 1.8 Interceptions per game 1.4

Former Sunderland manager Lee Johnson once called Sanderson "an absolute Rolls Royce" of a player, highlighting his ability during their time together at the Stadium of Light, and he could come in as a great centre-back option for Rangers, adding depth and quality for Clement next season.