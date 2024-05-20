Rangers reportedly want to complete the signing of a "promising" 20-year-old ace in a permanent deal this summer, with talks set to take place soon.

Rangers transfer news

The Philippe Clement era at Ibrox has been a positive one to date, with the Belgian impressing in charge after coming in for Michael Beale earlier in the campaign. He has won the Scottish League Cup and could also seal Scottish Cup glory later this month, while pushing Celtic all the way in the Scottish Premiership from a poor starting position.

Numerous players are reportedly in the mix to join the Gers in the summer transfer window, but perhaps the most exciting current target is Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland, who also happens to have grown up supporting them. The 28-year-old has scored 31 goals in all competitions this season and could emerge as an option before the 2024/25 season gets underway.

The Scot isn't the only attacking target being looked at, however, with Rapid Bucuresti striker Albion Rrahmani also backed to join the Clement revolution. The 23-year-old has scored 17 goals in just 25 appearances for his current club, as well as winning four caps for Kosovo.

Meanwhile, West Ham defender Ben Johnson is viewed as Rangers' potential next Calvin Bassey, ahead of an exit from the London Stadium on a free transfer this summer. He is also capable of thriving as a midfielder, so he would immediately enhance the squad depth at the manager's disposal.

Ranger want move wrapped up for "valuable" ace

According to a new update from Football Insider, Rangers are set to hold talks with Oscar Corters over a permanent move to Ibrox at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old arrived on loan from Lens during the January transfer window, but he has seen injuries limit his playing time to date, with only three starts coming his way in the Scottish Premiership, and only six appearances overall in the competition.

It has been difficult for Rangers supporters to make a fair assessment of Cortes to date, given his lack of minutes, but the fact that the club seem so keen on retaining his services could only suggest that they see him as an excellent long-term option.

The winger has managed one goal and assist apiece in the league in his aforementioned three starts, and considering his age, he should only grow as the years pass. The Rangers Journal have also lauded him as a "very promising young winger" recently, while Clement has said that "it’s clear already from the first training that he can help us with achieving our goals", and the hope is that a permanent switch to the Gers appeals to him more than staying put at Lens.

It is easy to forget that Cortes has already won one cap for Colombia, outlining his ability, and not sealing a move for him this summer could end up being a regret years down the line.