Alan Hutton supports Rangers move for Ianis Hagi

Former Rangers defender Alan Hutton has said that Steven Gerrard will be over the moon if the club are able to secure the signature of Ianis Hagi on a permanent basis, in an interview with Football Insider.

What did he say?

Hagi arrived at Rangers on loan from Genk during the January transfer window and has made an immediate impression, bagging three goals and two assists in 12 matches since joining the Ibrox club.

The 21-year-old’s agent told the Daily Mail last week that he could be in line for a permanent move to the club, as a result of his strong form.

Following these quotes, Hutton said that Gerrard would be very pleased if he is able to secure Hagi for the long term.

“I think he’s done brilliant since he’s come in. He’s kind of been that spark when they’ve needed it,” Hutton told Football Insider.

“In certain games he’s really come up trumps for them, scoring the winning goal and really creating that little bit of magic, the final pass – he sees things other players don’t.

“Rangers were missing that, even though I think we’ve got great players in midfield, sometimes they just miss that cutting edge, that final pass and he’s a guy who sees that.

“Obviously he came with real potential and at the moment he’s fulfilling that. I think Gerrard would be over the moon to capture someone of his quality for the season’s coming.”

Making it permanent

Hagi’s form has been a really boost for Rangers since his arrival, with his Europa League exploits, in particular, catching the eye.

As a result, it is no surprise that Rangers will be interested in making his move permanent, but he may have also attracted suitors at other clubs across Europe.