Rangers’ Ally McCoist shares celebratory photos

During this difficult period players and those associated with football have been using various methods to try and keep spirits high, and Ally McCoist has now played his part.

The former Rangers striker was prolific during his spell at Ibrox, notching 34 league goals in the SPFL in both 1991/92, and in 1992/93.

As a result, he has countless goals and celebrations to reminisce about and he has done exactly that on social media, sharing photos from his early days in blue, including one of a trophy win.

Should Rangers have loaned Docherty to Hibs?

Yes Vote No Vote

There were several occasions to celebrate given he won ten league titles and the Scottish League Cup on nine occasions, as well as winning the SPFL Player of the Year award.

Calling all FFC readers! Raise money for charities and bring together communities this Saturday the 28th at 3pm by taking part in the #FLYTHEFLAG campaign. Click this banner to find out how you can get involved.

The striker also used the post to issue a public safety announcement, reminding fans that it is important to stay at home during this period, however difficult that may be.

Watch Rangers Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

He also interacted with his followers by prompting them to share their best memories of his days in a Rangers shirt, including the best goals, games and even kits.

Elsewhere, Rangers fans were pretty unanimous in their reaction of this 2018 signing…